Netflix’s Scooby-Doo! live action series to feature young cast for Fred, Daphne, Shaggy and Velma roles

After months of speculation, Netflix’s much-anticipated Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series is moving closer to becoming a reality. Announced in March, the first-ever live-action series will be based on Hanna-Barbera's adored mystery-solving characters. Produced by Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and Midnight Radio. The series will have Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg as showrunners, per What's On Netflix. Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series to start filming soon(Instagram/scoobydoo)

Scooby-Doo live-action series: Plot and storyline

The story will follow a young ensemble as they play Shaggy, Daphne, Velma, and Fred during their last summer at camp, according to early production details, per the outlet. The gang will be joined by a very special dog, a lonely Great Dane puppy, who becomes a key witness to a mysterious supernatural murder.

In the official logline as per Variety, the show is described as a modern reimagining of the iconic cartoon series, mixing mystery, friendship, and supernatural suspense. The teens find themselves drawn into a scary nightmare, which threatens to reveal their deepest secrets as they investigate the haunting case

Also read: Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters strikes gold as its song Golden tops Billboard Hot 100

The scooby doo series will consist of 8 episodes, with each running for one hour. While there is no confirmation on the official title, the show is currently listed as Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series by the Writers Guild of America

After an interview with Channing Dungey of Warner Bros. TV Group in Variety, there was talk that filming would start in the fall of 2025. The announcement was later changed, and sources now claim that the production is now aiming for an early 2026 start date, according to What's On Netflix.

The young cast is expected to deliver a fresh take on the characters while keeping the charm and humor that made the original so popular.

More about the series

Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series, a mix of spooky mystery and youthful adventure, could become one of Netflix’s most talked-about new releases when it finally arrives. Until then, viewers will be waiting for casting announcements, sneak peeks, and most importantly, the first look at Scooby himself.

FAQs:

1. What is Netflix’s Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series about?

The series is a modern reimagining of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon. It follows Shaggy, Daphne, Velma, and Fred during their last summer at camp, where they meet a lonely Great Dane puppy who becomes a key witness in a mysterious supernatural murder case.

2. Who is producing the Scooby-Doo live-action show?

The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and Midnight Radio. Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as showrunners.

3. How many episodes will the series have?

Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series will have 8 episodes, each running approximately one hour.

4. When will Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series start filming?

While it was initially expected to start filming in fall 2025, production is now aiming for an early 2026 start date.

5. Will Scooby-Doo be in the live-action series?

Yes. A young Great Dane, playing Scooby-Doo, will be central to the storyline and act as a witness to the supernatural mystery.