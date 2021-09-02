Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Bihar's famous tourist spot, Valmiki Nagar, to promote eco-tourism
travel

Bihar's famous tourist spot, Valmiki Nagar, to promote eco-tourism

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says eco-tourism will be promoted in Valmiki Nagar. It is a famous tourist spot where a dam has been built on the river Gandak. There is a national park and tiger reserve where Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the Ramayan, is said to have passed some years.
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Patna
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 07:51 AM IST
Bihar's famous tourist spot, Valmiki Nagar, to promote eco-tourism(Twitter/SudhanshuSME)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said the state has immense potential for tourism and the government is working relentlessly to promote eco-tourism. The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department of the state government gave a presentation of the draft eco-tourism policy of the state government before the CM through video conference.

While interacting with the officers concerned during the presentation, Kumar said, “The Bihar government has already taken several steps to protect the environment. While finalising the eco-tourism policy, we must remain careful that nature is not harmed in any way.” The eco-tourism policy will also increase awareness among people about protecting environment and animals and conservation of nature in a better way, he said.

Kumar said eco-tourism will be promoted in Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran district.

Valmiki Nagar is a famous tourist spot where a dam has been built on the river Gandak. Besides, there is a national park and tiger reserve near the area where Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the Ramayan, is said to have passed some years.

RELATED STORIES

"The state government will soon construct a convention centre in Valmiki Nagar,” the chief minister said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tourist spot valmiki nagar eco-tourism nitish kumar tourism gandak maharshi valmiki ramayan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

With relaxed rules, couples eye international vacays

Air India's Indore-Dubai flight resumes from today

Northeast Frontier Railways introduces jungle tea toy-train safari

Universal Studios sets opening for first theme park in China's Beijing
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP