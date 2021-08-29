JD(U) national council passes resolution; says Nitish can 'become' PM

The national council of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) on Sunday passed a unanimous proposal saying that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is an able politician who can lead the nation as its Prime Minister.

JD(U) president Lalan Singh, who put forward the resolution which deemed Nitish Kumar as ‘prime ministerial material’, said that the Bihar chief minister is not the Prime Ministerial candidate in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and he is not a contender for the post but he has all the qualifications and is competent to become the Prime Minister.

The JD(U) national council is being held at the Karpuri Auditorium of the JD(U) state headquarters. Members of the JD(U), as well as party workers, voiced their support in favour of the resolution. During the national council meeting, the appointment of Lalan Singh was also approved, thus making his ascendancy to the JD(U) party chief, the party’s principal general secretary KC Tyagi told LiveHindustan. Union minister RCP Singh, JD(U) parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha, parliamentarian Basistha Narayan Singh and 200 other officials were also part of the meeting. Tyagi said that the resolution was passed to remove all ‘doubts’. He further added that nine resolutions were passed in the meeting.

Caste census

KC Tyagi said JD(U) refutes rumours that caste census will lead to mobilisation of backward classes against the upper castes. He said that the caste census favours all along with poor upper castes and said that the census will give real figures.

Tyagi also said that all the parties across the country are in favour of it. PM Modi also discussed the matter in a meeting with the delegation led by Nitish Kumar. Tyagi claimed that PM Modi did not reject this demand.