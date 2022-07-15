Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Canada to resume Covid-19 mandatory random testing for air travellers
travel

Canada to resume Covid-19 mandatory random testing for air travellers

Travellers who do not qualify as fully vaccinated, unless exempt, continue to test on Day 1 and Day 8 of their mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Canada will resume Covid-19 mandatory random testing for travellers who qualify as fully vaccinated, arriving in the country by air to four major airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto, as of July 19, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) announced Thursday.(File Image)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 02:08 PM IST
ANI |

Canada will resume Covid-19 mandatory random testing for travellers who qualify as fully vaccinated, arriving in the country by air to four major airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto, as of July 19, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) announced Thursday.

According to the PHAC, all testing for air travellers, for both those who qualify as fully and partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be completed outside of airports, either via an in-person appointment at select testing provider locations and pharmacies, or a virtual appointment for a self-swab test.

Travellers who do not qualify as fully vaccinated, unless exempt, continue to test on Day 1 and Day 8 of their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

ALSO READ: Canada resumes Express Entry for permanent residency. How does it work?

If the arrival test result is positive, a 10-day isolation is required, the PHAC said.

Moving testing outside of airports will support testing for travellers arriving by air while still being able to monitor and quickly respond to new variants of concern, or changes to the epidemiological situation, the PHAC said, adding that mandatory random testing continues at land border points of entry, with no changes.

RELATED STORIES

Canada paused mandatory random testing for those entering Canada by air on June 11, as part of a broader strategy to transition testing for air travellers outside of the airports.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
canada covid-19 coronavirus coronavirus vaccine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP