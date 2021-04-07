IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Carnival says not taking stance on mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for travelers
The U.S. cruise industry is currently under a "no-sail order" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).(Unsplash)
The U.S. cruise industry is currently under a "no-sail order" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).(Unsplash)
travel

Carnival says not taking stance on mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for travelers

Carnival Corp , the world's largest cruise operator, is currently not taking a position on mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for passengers before traveling.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 11:08 AM IST

Carnival Corp , the world's largest cruise operator, is currently not taking a position on mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for passengers before traveling, a company spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company's statement comes just a day after rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said it would mandate travelers be vaccinated under a proposed plan to restart U.S. cruises in July.

The U.S. cruise industry is currently under a "no-sail order" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Last week, the agency updated its guidance for the resumption of passenger voyages, which included the need for Covid-19 vaccinations and more frequent reporting of coronavirus infections from cruise operators. However, Carnival said on Monday the guideline was "largely unworkable and stood in stark contrast to the approach taken in other travel and tourism sectors."

Norwegian and Royal Caribbean Group have both said they would restart cruises from the Caribbean later this year with vaccinated passengers.

"We continue to closely monitor the evolving situation with vaccines globally," a Carnival spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP