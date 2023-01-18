Catacombs of Paris: Exploring the eerie world of the city's underground tunnels

The Catacombs of Paris, a series of underground tunnels and ossuaries, is one of the popular tourist attractions in the City of Lights. Located beneath the streets of Paris, the Catacombs are a window into the city’s past, and a reminder of the millions of people who have lived and died in the city over the centuries.

The Catacombs were first established in the late 18th century, when the city's cemeteries were overflowing with dead bodies. In order to alleviate the overcrowding, the city's officials decided to move the bodies to the underground quarries that had been used to build the city's buildings. The Catacombs were officially opened to the public in 1809, and since then, they have become a popular tourist attraction.

They are a vast network of tunnels and chambers, stretching for miles beneath the city. As you walk through the tunnels, you can see the bones and skulls of the dead, arranged in neat piles. The walls are also decorated with inscriptions, murals and sculptures, all of which tell the stories of the people who were buried in the Catacombs.

The Catacombs are divided into two parts: the ossuary and the crypt. The ossuary is the part of the Catacombs that contains the bones and skulls of the dead, and it is the most visited part of the Catacombs. The crypt is a much larger area, and it contains the remains of many of the city’s most famous figures, including Napoleon Bonaparte, Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI.

Visiting the Catacombs is a unique experience, and it is not for the faint of heart. The tunnels are dark and damp, and the air is thick with the smell of death. It is also important to remember that the Catacombs are not a museum, and it is not appropriate to touch or take anything from the Catacombs.

If you are planning to visit the Catacombs of Paris, it is important to be aware of the safety regulations. The Catacombs are only open to the public during certain hours, and visitors must stay on the designated paths at all times. It is also important to note that the Catacombs are not wheelchair accessible, and visitors must be able to climb stairs.

