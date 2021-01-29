IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Covid-19: Centre extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28
The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).(Yahoo)
The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).(Yahoo)
travel

Covid-19: Centre extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28

The Government of India on Thursday extended the ban on international scheduled commercial flights to and from India till February 28 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:12 PM IST

The Government of India on Thursday extended the ban on international scheduled commercial flights to and from India till February 28 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 28th February 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the government circular read.

"However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis," it added.

Earlier, the DGCA had extended the restriction on flights between India and the UK till February 14 to contain the spread of a new strain of Covid-19.

Prior to this, several countries, including India, had suspended flight operations to the UK last month in the wake of the new mutant strain which was discovered in the United Kingdom.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 flights cancelled
app
Close
e-paper
The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).(Yahoo)
The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).(Yahoo)
travel

Covid-19: Centre extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The Government of India on Thursday extended the ban on international scheduled commercial flights to and from India till February 28 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain said it was adding the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa.(Unsplash)
Britain said it was adding the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa.(Unsplash)
travel

UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Britain is banning direct passenger flights to and from the United Arab Emirates from Friday, shutting down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant(Reuters)
Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant(Reuters)
travel

Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:31 AM IST
The move covers foreigners previously allowed to enter the Philippines, including those holding work visas and spouses of Filipinos, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement, adding that tourists would remain banned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'( Unsplash/Yousef Alfuhigi)
As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'( Unsplash/Yousef Alfuhigi)
travel

As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:33 AM IST
The latest data from UN World Tourism Organization revealed that global tourism suffered its worst year on record in 2020, with international arrivals dropping by 74 per cent as destinations worldwide welcomed 1 billion fewer international arrivals due to Covid-19 travel restrictions
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 10, 2020 a passenger wearing a face mask or covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrives at Heathrow airport, west London. - Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out new rules which, from next week, will require passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane - including UK nationals - to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure. Failure to comply will lead to an immediate £500 fine.(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 10, 2020 a passenger wearing a face mask or covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrives at Heathrow airport, west London. - Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out new rules which, from next week, will require passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane - including UK nationals - to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure. Failure to comply will lead to an immediate £500 fine.(AFP)
travel

UK bans direct flights to and from UAE, Dubai to London's airline route suffers

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Britain adds the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list, shuts down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London, due to worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine resistant Covid-19 variant
READ FULL STORY
Close
Failure to restrict travel before the Lunar New Year travel period last year was blamed for the spread of the coronavirus, especially since the central city of Wuhan. (Unsplash)
Failure to restrict travel before the Lunar New Year travel period last year was blamed for the spread of the coronavirus, especially since the central city of Wuhan. (Unsplash)
travel

China's big holiday travel season light so far

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Efforts to dissuade Chinese from traveling for Lunar New Year appeared to be working as Beijing’s main train station was largely quiet and estimates of passenger totals were smaller than in past years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai imposed further restrictions on air travel and hospitals as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash)
Dubai imposed further restrictions on air travel and hospitals as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash)
travel

Dubai puts more curbs on travel, hospitals as virus cases climb

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Dubai imposed further restrictions on air travel and hospitals as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the United Arab Emirates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The facility has been closed to new arrivals.(Unsplash)
The facility has been closed to new arrivals.(Unsplash)
travel

Australia-New Zealand travel bubble suspended for 3 more days

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Australia suspended its travel bubble with New Zealand for another 72 hours after two more cases of Covid-19 were reported in Auckland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colombia President Ivan Duque on Wednesday announced the 30-day measure. No flights will take off from Colombia to Brazil either.(Yahoo)
Colombia President Ivan Duque on Wednesday announced the 30-day measure. No flights will take off from Colombia to Brazil either.(Yahoo)
travel

Colombia bans flights from Brazil due to variant

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Colombia will ban flights from Brazil effective Friday over concerns of a variant of the coronavirus that is circulating in that country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Acknowledgement of that principle from the United Nations agency is vital to the development of a digital-travel pass aimed at getting people moving again once infection rates ease. (Unsplash)
Acknowledgement of that principle from the United Nations agency is vital to the development of a digital-travel pass aimed at getting people moving again once infection rates ease. (Unsplash)
travel

Airlines ask WHO to back quarantine-free travel after vaccines

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:33 AM IST
The airline industry has called on the World Health Organization to rule it’s safe for people to fly without quarantining once they’ve had a coronavirus vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited(Twitter/DStone2RC)
New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited(Twitter/DStone2RC)
travel

New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:51 AM IST
New Zealand tightens quarantine as Australia decides on resuming travel bubble under which travellers could arrive in Australia from New Zealand without the need to quarantine for 14 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases(Twitter/Australia)
Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases(Twitter/Australia)
travel

Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Australian state borders to reopen as New South Wales recorded its 11th day of zero local coronavirus cases on Thursday, enabling Queensland to lift travel restrictions along with Victoria state which will relax travel with Sydney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Red Fort complex is closed off for visitors till January 31(Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
Red Fort complex is closed off for visitors till January 31(Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Red Fort to remain closed for visitors till January 31: ASI order

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Earlier on Wednesday, culture and tourism minister Prahlad Patel visited the site and has sought a report on the incident from the ASI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People from low-risk areas in China arriving between January 28 and March 15 must show negative results for Covid-19 tests taken within seven days before entry, Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing city government, said on Wednesday.(Unsplash)
People from low-risk areas in China arriving between January 28 and March 15 must show negative results for Covid-19 tests taken within seven days before entry, Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing city government, said on Wednesday.(Unsplash)
travel

Beijing city raises Covid-19 requirements on travellers from low-risk areas

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The city of Beijing tightened curbs on inbound travellers ahead of the peak Lunar New Year travel season kicking off on Thursday, requiring negative Covid-19 test results even from individuals arriving from China's low-risk areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.(Unsplash)
Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.(Unsplash)
travel

Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Recovery prospects for Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP