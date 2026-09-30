Did you know Rajasthan has a ‘City of 100 Islands’? Here’s the history, heritage and story behind Banswara

Rajasthan is often associated with deserts, barren landscapes, camels, and majestic forts, but there is much more to the state that remains relatively unexplored. While lush greenery may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Rajasthan, Banswara stands out for its scenic landscapes, rich heritage, and unique identity as the ‘City of a 100 Islands’. In this edition of Travel Trivia, we take you to Banswara, a lesser-known destination in Rajasthan that offers a fascinating mix of natural beauty, history and tribal heritage.

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History of Banswara

According to the official Rajasthan Tourism website, Banswara gets its name from ‘bans’, or bamboo trees, which once grew there in abundance. The region is also home to a significant Bhil tribal population, which accounts for more than half of the area’s total population. Historical accounts state that Banswara was once ruled by a Bhil ruler named Bansia, and the city is believed to have derived its name from him.

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About the district

{{^usCountry}} Banswara is known for its diverse geography, with fertile plains producing crops such as maize, wheat, rice, cotton, soybean and gram. This lush agricultural landscape offers a striking contrast to the arid image often associated with Rajasthan. The district is also dotted with rich teak forests and trees such as mango, date and mahua, which support a diverse range of wildlife. Why is it called ‘City of 100 Islands’? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Banswara is known for its diverse geography, with fertile plains producing crops such as maize, wheat, rice, cotton, soybean and gram. This lush agricultural landscape offers a striking contrast to the arid image often associated with Rajasthan. The district is also dotted with rich teak forests and trees such as mango, date and mahua, which support a diverse range of wildlife. Why is it called ‘City of 100 Islands’? {{/usCountry}}

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Banswara receives some of the highest rainfall in Rajasthan and is known for its many islands scattered across the Mahi River. With rolling hills, lush greenery and serene lakes, the region offers breathtaking landscapes that paint Rajasthan in a vibrant kaleidoscope of natural beauty.

Banswara receives some of the highest rainfall in Rajasthan and is known for its many islands scattered across the Mahi River.

Attractions and places to visit

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Banswara is also home to several tourist attractions that showcase its rich history, cultural heritage and natural beauty, making it a fascinating destination for travellers looking to explore a different side of Rajasthan.

Anand Sagar Lake

Abdulla Pir

Andeshwar Parshwanathji

Ram Kund

Vithala Deo Temple

Dialab Lake

Kagadi Pikup Weir

Mahi Dam

Paraheda

Raj Mandir

Talwara Temple

Tripura Sundari

Madareshwar Temple

Kalpa Vriksha

Mangarh Dham

Singpura

Jua Falls

Arthuna

How to reach

The nearest airport is Udaipur Airport, located approximately 185 km away, while Ratlam Railway Station is around 80 km from Banswara. Buses from Delhi, Jaipur, and Bharatpur are also available.