Winter holidays are here and if you are luxury seekers, curating extravagance amidst unique landscapes, you have come to the right place as we got a few travel experts on board to reveal a list of tourist destinations where modern aesthetics meet timeless luxury to elevate your travel experience to paradise this Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024. Get ready to discover luxe at every turn as we spill the beans. Elevate luxury travel to paradise with a Christmas 2023, New Year 2024 trip to these destinations (Photo by Elina Fairytale on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Soufiane El Allam, Complex Commercial Director at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection, shared, “For those who desire luxe at every touchpoint, Dubai is the answer and what better than the best-in-class luxurious hospitality? You can unwind in opulence as you experience the luxurious accommodations that seamlessly showcase modern aesthetics and timeless art and architectural inspiration from bygone times. Being located in close vicinity of regional attractions, you are never away from experiencing the innumerable immersive experiences that the destination has to offer. One can relish gourmet cuisines from across the world and local attractions and on top of them all, relax in luxury. Experience it all with the iconic skyline in the backdrop for a truly unforgettable visit to Dubai.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Manoj Kumar Tiwari, General Manager, Regency Travel & Tours, suggested, “The popular destination to experience luxury at its fullest in the Middle East has to be Qatar. From fun cultural activities throughout the country, Qatar has it all, unique desert, vast coastline and old-world charm architecture to contemporary skyscrapers and world-class facilities for entertainment. Qatar ensures a memorable luxurious journey for you from elaborate dining options at luxurious restaurants to rejuvenating in world-class hotels to retire for the day. Plan your trip to experience the ultimate extravagance. Go dune bashing at the desert or visit the nearby museum and pick up souvenirs from the local bazaars, there’s a lot that you can experience in Qatar. An ideal weekend getaway destination, Qatar offers a timeless charm that one must experience.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Niluh Werdiani, Managing Director at Tria Uma Wisata, recommended, “For the tropical retreat amidst the glistening waters and a pristine coastline, Bali must the on your list for the hassle-free luxurious getaway vacay. With quick e-visa services, Bali has become a popular destination for Indians to explore the lush landscapes, calming clean beaches and cultural attractions. Offering a wide range of luxurious accommodations, you can unwind in peace during your visit to the island destination. You can experience the vibrant local culture, sink your teeth into the scrumptious local cuisine and explore the calming, peaceful locales of the destination. From local markets to experiencing the Indian cuisine far away from India, Bali has a lot to offer which can be explored to the fullest.”