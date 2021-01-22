IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / EU leaders agree to keep borders open, want to limit travels
European Union leaders agreed that borders should remain open and assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalisations and deaths.(Yahoo)
European Union leaders agreed that borders should remain open and assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalisations and deaths.(Yahoo)
travel

EU leaders agree to keep borders open, want to limit travels

European Union leaders agreed that borders should remain open and assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalisations and deaths.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:26 PM IST

European Union leaders agreed that borders should remain open and assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalisations and deaths.

Expressing great concern about the virus' mutations, the 27 leaders looked at further border restrictions like limits on all non-essential travel, better tracking of mutations and improving coordination of lockdowns.

Though worried that another surge of deaths across the EU was imminent, they could not immediately agree on whether or not to halt non-essential travel.

“It is of great importance not to travel, but you cannot immediately enforce this legally," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said after the conference call.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen insisted on the importance of keeping borders open to ensure that goods continue to move smoothly while introducing measures “that keep us all safe."

She said leaders discussed a proposal to introduce new trans-border “dark red zones" where infections rates are particularly high and where all non-essential travel should be discouraged.

Travellers from these areas could be required to undergo tests before their departure and be placed in isolation upon arrival in another location.

Von der Leyen said the commission will make precise recommendations to member states in the coming days.

Some 4,00,000 EU citizens have died from Covid-19-related causes since the start of the pandemic, and the head of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Andrea Ammon, said that “an increasing number of infections will lead to higher hospitalisation and death rates across all age groups, particularly for those in older age groups.”

In a study published just before the summit, the ECDC warned of the high dangers of the new variants, like those initiating in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

Ammon said that “member states are also encouraged to accelerate vaccination of high-risk groups, and prepare the health care system for high demand.”

Some EU countries have already strengthened restrictions by imposing stricter curfews and more stringent mask requirements on public transport and in shops.

Among the measures the ECDC recommends is a ban on nonessential travel and a speeding up of vaccinations.

“Most said free movement must survive but that it is vital to ask not to to travel," Rutte said.

“It is essential that we discourage travel in Europe as much as possible. Don't travel, simply don't travel."

Echoing the ECDC advice, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo had proposed a temporary ban on nonessential travel during the February school break.

With the health situation at a critical point, the commission also urged member states before the meeting to step up the pace of vaccination, to ensure that at least 80 per cent of those over age 80 are vaccinated by March, and that 70 per cent of the adult population across the bloc is protected by the end of the summer.

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said there is “a global and clear support for this proposal."

But since the EU doesn't expect vaccines to be ready for mass distribution before April, leaders should in the meantime find efficient ways to contain the new variants.

The commission believes that better tracking the virus' mutations with genomic sequencing, coupled with an increased use of rapid antigen tests, will be crucial.

The EU Commission said several EU nations are testing under 1 per cent of samples.

It has proposed to “urgently" increase genome sequencing to at least 5 per cent of positive test results and would ideally see that figure reach 10 per cent to detect the variants.

Member states unanimously agreed on Thursday on a common framework for the use of rapid antigen tests and the mutual recognition of PCR test results across the bloc of 450 million inhabitants.

Discussions also focused on the disruption of vaccine deliveries after Pfizer last week announced a temporary reduction that has affected all EU countries.

The EU has sealed six vaccine contracts for more than 2 billion doses, but only the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been approved for use so far.

The EU now expects Pfizer to keep the drop in deliveries limited to this week, while resuming full distribution again next week, with the resulting backlog made up during February.

Leaders also weighed a Greek proposal to issue vaccination certificates to ease travel.

But with doubts about whether the people vaccinated could still be contagious, and only a small fraction of the EU population already vaccinated, they agreed it was too soon to decide if vaccination proof certificates should be considered as travel documents.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
european union travel restrictions
app
Close
e-paper
European Union leaders agreed that borders should remain open and assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalisations and deaths.(Yahoo)
European Union leaders agreed that borders should remain open and assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalisations and deaths.(Yahoo)
travel

EU leaders agree to keep borders open, want to limit travels

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:26 PM IST
European Union leaders agreed that borders should remain open and assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalisations and deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Denmark halts all flights from UAE for five days(Unsplash)
Denmark halts all flights from UAE for five days(Unsplash)
travel

Denmark bans flights from UAE for five days due to unreliable coronavirus tests

Reuters, Copenhagen
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:23 PM IST
  • On Friday, Denmark's Transport Ministry announced that they will be halting all flights from United Arab Emirates for five days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the government has said there is no evidence that its "Go To" travel campaign spread the coronavirus, Suga suspended it in December to contain mounting Covid-19 cases. (Unsplash)
While the government has said there is no evidence that its "Go To" travel campaign spread the coronavirus, Suga suspended it in December to contain mounting Covid-19 cases. (Unsplash)
travel

Japan tourism push linked to surge in Covid-19 infections

Reuters, Tokyo
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:06 PM IST
A domestic tourism campaign promoted by Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga may have contributed to a sharp increase in coronavirus infection cases in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To boost rural, religious and adventure tourism in Sikkim, the state government has decided to open the Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists from March 1, an official said.(Yahoo)
To boost rural, religious and adventure tourism in Sikkim, the state government has decided to open the Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists from March 1, an official said.(Yahoo)
travel

Sikkim govt decides to open Ramam border checkpost for entry of foreigners

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:35 PM IST
To boost rural, religious and adventure tourism in Sikkim, the state government has decided to open the Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists from March 1, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said before the meeting that European countries needed to take the new mutation found in Britain seriously to avoid a third wave.(Unsplash)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said before the meeting that European countries needed to take the new mutation found in Britain seriously to avoid a third wave.(Unsplash)
travel

EU to tighten travel curbs for virus hot spots as third wave fears mount

Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:30 AM IST
The European Commission proposed to EU leaders on Thursday identifying "dark red" coronavirus hot spots from which all but essential travel would be discouraged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
France to make PCR tests compulsory for travellers from EU countries(Unsplash)
France to make PCR tests compulsory for travellers from EU countries(Unsplash)
travel

You will now need a negative PCR test to enter France

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Emmanuel Macron said that travellers coming into France will now need a negative PCR test which cannot be more than 72 hours old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The travel industry and travellers, both expects 2021 to be better than 2020. (Photo: Deepak Sansta / HT)
The travel industry and travellers, both expects 2021 to be better than 2020. (Photo: Deepak Sansta / HT)
travel

Wanderlust reignited: Republic Day weekend attract tourists

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:21 PM IST
According to a leading travelling company, there has been a 30% increase in bookings for the upcoming Republic Day weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trade hub.(Unsplash)
Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trade hub.(Unsplash)
travel

Dubai cancels non-essential surgery, live entertainment as Covid-19 cases surge

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trade hub.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The resumption of tourism follows a pilot project that began December 26 in which 1,500 tourists from Ukraine visited Sri Lanka in such a travel bubble.(Unsplash)
The resumption of tourism follows a pilot project that began December 26 in which 1,500 tourists from Ukraine visited Sri Lanka in such a travel bubble.(Unsplash)
travel

Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after 10 months

AP, Colombo, Sri Lanka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Sri Lanka reopened to foreign tourists Thursday after a nearly 10-month pandemic closure that cut deeply into the Indian Ocean island nation's lucrative travel industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Private jets are handy in a pandemic

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:35 PM IST
The convenience and perceived health benefits of flying private are attracting converts. The companies that service the planes may be even bigger winners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lanka(Unsplash)
Sri Lanka(Unsplash)
travel

Sri Lanka reopens to tourists 10 months after closure due to Covid-19 pandemic

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Full operations also resumed Thursday at the island's two international airports, accommodating the commercial flights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The members of the committee will also hold a meeting with the officials of the Department of Culture and Tourism and Archaeological Survey of India, along with representatives of the UT government, with focus on, 'promotion and preservation of archaeological sites and artefacts here.(Pixabay)
The members of the committee will also hold a meeting with the officials of the Department of Culture and Tourism and Archaeological Survey of India, along with representatives of the UT government, with focus on, 'promotion and preservation of archaeological sites and artefacts here.(Pixabay)
travel

House panel arrives in Kashmir to assess road, travel and hospitality sectors

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
The parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture arrived in Kashmir on Wednesday on a three-day visit to make an assessment of road, travel and hospitality sectors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Wednesday that his government also will ban flights from the U.K., South Africa and South America beginning Saturday for a month.(Yahoo)
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Wednesday that his government also will ban flights from the U.K., South Africa and South America beginning Saturday for a month.(Yahoo)
travel

Dutch propose curfew to rein in virus, will ban more flights

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:54 PM IST
The Dutch government wants to impose a curfew as part of beefed-up restrictions to rein in the spread of a new more contagious virus variant that already accounts for at least one in 10 Dutch infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities are asking people to stay home during the Lunar New Year holidays in February as part of the efforts to prevent another debilitating outbreak.(Unsplash)
Authorities are asking people to stay home during the Lunar New Year holidays in February as part of the efforts to prevent another debilitating outbreak.(Unsplash)
travel

China to impose virus testing on Lunar New Year travellers as cases rise

Reuters, Shanghai/beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:01 AM IST
China plans to impose strict Covid testing requirements during the Lunar New Year holiday season, when tens of millions of people are expected to travel, as it battles the worst wave of new infections since March 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alabama museum to restore full-sized mockup of space shuttle(AP)
Alabama museum to restore full-sized mockup of space shuttle(AP)
travel

Space shuttle mockup in Alabama museum to get a multimillion dollar revamp

AP, Huntsville
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:48 AM IST
The US Space & Rocket Center in Alabama will be restoring the space shuttle mockup that has been standing outside the museum for over three decades. The restoration process will be a multimillion dollar project and will take up several years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP