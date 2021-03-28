Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Europe's summer tourist season expects a boost amid EU's Covid-19 vaccine push
travel

Europe's summer tourist season expects a boost amid EU's Covid-19 vaccine push

European Union to deliver 420 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by mid-July, enough to allow the bloc to reach collective immunity that can boost Europe's summer tourist season this year
Reuters |
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Europe's summer tourist season expects a boost amid EU's Covid-19 vaccine push(Photo by Vlad Sabila on Unsplash)

European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday that he hoped Europe will have a summer tourist season this year, supported by a ramp-up in its Covid-19 vaccination efforts.

Breton, who heads the European Union's executive's vaccine task force, reiterated on RTL radio and TV channel LCI that the European Union should deliver 420 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by mid-July, enough to allow the bloc to reach collective immunity.

"We have to shift to the next gear," he said of the EU's vaccination campaign.

"This will be the price for having a tourist season that I hope will be comparable to last year's, which in the end wasn't so bad in the context we're in."

The planned introduction of a common EU vaccine certificate in June would support the resumption of travel, he added.

The tourism and travel sectors have been hammered by the year-old coronavirus pandemic, despite a partial revival last summer between the first and second waves of the virus in Europe.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Doggo, kitty or birds – all are welcome aboard on the flight of pet lovers’ fancy!

5,000 people attend concert with no social distancing, get Covid tests first

5,000 attend rock concert in Barcelona after COVID-19 screen

US lawmakers ask Biden for smooth facility to make travel easier from Taiwan

The EU has blamed big shortfalls of AstraZeneca doses for its slow vaccine roll-out, in a dispute that has created tensions with former EU member Britain.

Breton reiterated that the EU will ensure that coronavirus vaccines produced by AstraZeneca within the bloc stay there until the company returns to fulfilling its delivery commitments.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
europe summer tourists covid-19 vaccine european union coronavirus astrazeneca
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP