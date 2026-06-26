Faithcation trend: 5 temple routes in South India for weekend gateways, local food and spiritual reset

Chirra also outlined some of the routes seeing strong traveller interest, especially those linked to major pilgrimage sites, which offer both local food and an immersive cultural experience. He recommended these routes:

What exactly does this change suggest? Weighing in with industry insights. Sudhakar Chirra, founder and CEO of Fresh Bus, said that this points to the rise of the faithcation trend. “What we're seeing today is a significant shift in behaviour. More travellers are choosing short spiritual getaways throughout the year,” he said. This means they are becoming more frequent, shorter and weekend-friendly. ALSO READ: How to plan a smart itinerary for your solo trip? 5 easy tips to avoid confusion and stress

India has plenty of pilgrimage sites, which usually see high footfall during festivals, certain seasons, special occasions, or once-a-year family visits. But this is slowly changing as pilgrimage trips evolve.

Don’t miss Arunachaleswarar Temple, the Girivalam trail around Arunachala Hill, Ramana Maharshi Ashram, and sunset views from the hill's foothills.

Try temple prasadam, authentic Tamil vegetarian meals, filter coffee, and traditional South Indian snacks. Beyond the routes, the larger trend demonstrates that spiritual travel is taking a new shape. Chirra believed that pilgrimage travel is now becoming a part of people's lifestyle, moving away from being a ‘once-a-year ritual.’ And as it becomes more common, it is also becoming more spontaneous, with travellers planning shorter trips around the weekend.

To further understand what is driving the growing interest in frequent spiritual travel, it is essential to look at booking patterns.

He added, “Based on an analysis of active ticket bookings between April 2024 and May 2026 across its user base of over 6 lakh passengers, Fresh Bus recorded a 40% increase in first-time travellers on its Tirupati-linked routes, with new customer additions rising from 58,079 in 2024 to 81,576 in 2025.”

This suggests that spiritual travel is actually attracting a wider base of travellers. Chirra also shared that repeat visits are becoming common, further supporting the idea that temple travel is not part of regular travel habits. And what gives away that faithcations are weekend-centric? Chirra mentioned that most bookings are seen between Friday and Sunday.

“As connectivity improves and travel becomes more accessible, temples are increasingly emerging as year-round destinations rather than places visited only on special occasions. We believe this trend will continue to shape the future of spiritual tourism in India,” he concluded.