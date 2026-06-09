From Alleppey to Ladakh: 7 best rainy-season escapes in India before the monsoon rush begins

As the first shower arrives, India transform into a world of lush landscapes, shimmering lakes, vibrant festivals and unforgettable experiences. While hill stations remain popular, monsoon travellers are increasingly seeking destinations that offer easy access, rich culture and unique seasonal experiences. Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel have shared a list of monsoon escapes with HT Lifestyle that offer everything from immersive experiences to scenic beauty.

A list of Indian locations that deserve a spot on your travel list.(Unsplash)

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1. Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

Few places undergo a transformation as dramatic as Mandu during the rains. Surrounded by water-filled reservoirs, the iconic Jahaz Mahal appears to float like a grand ship amidst the monsoon landscape. You must visit Jahaz Mahal, Hindola Mahal, and Roopmati Pavilion for the best experience.

2. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the City of Lakes, Udaipur becomes even more enchanting during the monsoon. Rain-fed lakes brim with water, the Aravalli hills turn green, and palace reflections shimmer across Lake Pichola. The season adds a romantic charm to one of India's most elegant cities. Lake Pichola boat ride, City Palace, Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace and heritage dining are some of the best experiences.

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Known as the City of Lakes, Udaipur becomes even more enchanting during the monsoon. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Alleppey, Kerala {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Alleppey, Kerala {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The monsoon breathes new life into Kerala's famed backwaters. Cruising through rain-kissed canals aboard a traditional houseboat offers a uniquely tranquil experience. Visitors timing their journey around August can witness the spectacular Nehru Trophy Snake Boat Race — one of the world's largest team sporting events. 4. Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The monsoon breathes new life into Kerala's famed backwaters. Cruising through rain-kissed canals aboard a traditional houseboat offers a uniquely tranquil experience. Visitors timing their journey around August can witness the spectacular Nehru Trophy Snake Boat Race — one of the world's largest team sporting events. 4. Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka {{/usCountry}}

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The birthplace of Indian coffee is at its most fragrant during the monsoon. Rolling coffee estates, mist-covered hills, waterfalls and scenic plantation trails make Chikkamagaluru an ideal retreat for travellers seeking nature, relaxation and fresh mountain air.

The birthplace of Indian coffee is at its most fragrant during the monsoon. (Unsplash)

5. Ladakh

While much of the country experiences rainfall, Ladakh remains largely dry thanks to its high-altitude desert landscape. Dramatic mountains, pristine lakes, Buddhist monasteries and vibrant cultural festivals make it one of the most distinctive monsoon getaways.

6. Kashmir

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As summer progresses into monsoon, Kashmir's valleys become greener than ever. Rivers run full, meadows flourish, and gardens bloom against a backdrop of snow-capped peaks. The season offers stunning scenery with fewer crowds compared to peak summer months.

The season offers stunning scenery with fewer crowds compared to peak summer months. (Unsplash)

7. Western Ghats and Mysore Circuit

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The Bangalore-Coorg-Mysore circuit comes alive during the monsoon with lush forests, cascading waterfalls, coffee plantations and royal heritage attractions. The region offers a perfect blend of nature, culture and leisurely road journeys.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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