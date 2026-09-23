From Dubai Garden to Butchart Gardens: 5 gardens around the world that offer experiences beyond flowers and plants

A garden can be much more than a beautiful landscape. Around the world, gardens are being reimagined as spaces for art, culture, philosophy, innovation, and discovery. From spectacular floral creations to futuristic landscapes and centuries-old traditions of contemplation, these destinations offer visitors experiences that go well beyond a leisurely walk among plants. Here are five unique gardens around the world that bring together nature with something more.

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1. Garden of Spiritual Wisdom, Sarnath, India

Located behind the Chaukhandi Stupa in Sarnath, the Garden of Spiritual Wisdom is an 8.05-acre garden that offers visitors a deeper and more immersive way to engage with India's spiritual heritage. The garden features the Gallery of Indian Philosophy, Buddhist Philosophy, Journey of the Four Noble Truths and the Eightfold Path, and an Ayurvedic plant display. It presents India’s spiritual and philosophical traditions through artistic installations, sculptures, thematic galleries, and experiential interpretation, making spiritual teachings visually engaging and accessible to visitors.

2. Dubai Miracle Garden, UAE

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{{^usCountry}} Dubai Miracle Garden turns flowers into an elaborate visual experience. Known for its large-scale floral displays, imaginative structures, and colourful installations, it demonstrates how gardens can become destinations built around creativity and spectacle. Rather than simply showcasing plants, the garden uses them to create constantly evolving experiences that appeal to travellers looking for something highly visual and distinctly different. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dubai Miracle Garden turns flowers into an elaborate visual experience. Known for its large-scale floral displays, imaginative structures, and colourful installations, it demonstrates how gardens can become destinations built around creativity and spectacle. Rather than simply showcasing plants, the garden uses them to create constantly evolving experiences that appeal to travellers looking for something highly visual and distinctly different. {{/usCountry}}

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Dubai Miracle Garden turns flowers into an elaborate visual experience.

3. Gardens by the Bay, Singapore

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Singapore's Gardens by the Bay offers a futuristic take on the traditional garden. Its iconic Supertrees, conservatories and extensive plant collections combine nature, architecture and technology to create an experience unlike a conventional botanical garden. It also reflects Singapore's focus on creating greener urban spaces, making the destination an example of how gardens can become part of a city's larger environmental and architectural vision.

4. Butchart Gardens, Canada

What makes Butchart Gardens particularly remarkable is its history of transformation. What began as a depleted limestone quarry was gradually turned into a spectacular garden landscape, creating a destination where the story of the land is as compelling as the gardens themselves. Today, its themed gardens, pathways, ponds and seasonal displays showcase how thoughtful landscape design can transform an industrial site into a celebrated horticultural destination.

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What makes Butchart Gardens particularly remarkable is its history of transformation.

5. Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, South Africa

Set against the eastern slopes of Cape Town's Table Mountain, Kirstenbosch offers a garden experience shaped by its dramatic natural surroundings. The garden is known for showcasing South Africa's rich indigenous flora while integrating its landscapes with the surrounding mountain environment. Rather than separating the garden from nature, Kirstenbosch creates an experience where the cultivated landscape and the country's natural biodiversity exist alongside each other.