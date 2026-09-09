What happened to Gael? Massive search underway for missing Miami Gardens police K-9 as ‘tragic’ footage emerges

Miami Gardens Police have launched a huge search for a missing K-9, Gael, that was struck by a vehicle. Gael was let out of a vehicle when officers responded to a business alarm in the 200 block of Northwest 195th Street around 9:35 pm Monday, September 7. What happened to Gael? Massive search underway for Miami Gardens police K-9 as ‘tragic’ footage emerges (Miami Gardens Police Department)

Gael then ran eastbound across Northwest 2nd Avenue. The officer tried to call Gael, but he did not respond, according to NBC Miami.

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An extensive search was carried out, but Gael could not be found.

What happened to Gael? Heartbreaking surveillance footage later showed that Gael had been struck by a vehicle. However, he still continued going eastbound.

Officers are now canvassing the area and searching for Gael. All available Miami Gardens police patrol units began searching for him, with assistance from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, per Local10 News.

Ahie Smith, who lives down the street, described the police scene around his house on Monday night.