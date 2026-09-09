What happened to Gael? Massive search underway for missing Miami Gardens police K-9 as ‘tragic’ footage emerges
Miami Gardens Police have launched a huge search for a missing K-9, Gael.
Miami Gardens Police have launched a huge search for a missing K-9, Gael, that was struck by a vehicle. Gael was let out of a vehicle when officers responded to a business alarm in the 200 block of Northwest 195th Street around 9:35 pm Monday, September 7.
Gael then ran eastbound across Northwest 2nd Avenue. The officer tried to call Gael, but he did not respond, according to NBC Miami.
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An extensive search was carried out, but Gael could not be found.
What happened to Gael?
Heartbreaking surveillance footage later showed that Gael had been struck by a vehicle. However, he still continued going eastbound.
Officers are now canvassing the area and searching for Gael. All available Miami Gardens police patrol units began searching for him, with assistance from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, per Local10 News.
Ahie Smith, who lives down the street, described the police scene around his house on Monday night.
“They were just riding, circling, putting a light on my yard,” he said. “Helicopters riding around, riding around for hours. Ride around, ride around, I stepped out to see what was going on, it looked kind of crazy.”
The dog has been described as 2.5 years old, 55 to 65 pounds, with beige hair and brown eyes. When Gael went missing, he was wearing a collar that said "Mama says I'm special."
Also Read | ‘Tears and prayers’: Community comes together to save ‘faithful’ Polk County K9 Ace who was shot by suspect
Sheldon Fox-7 News shared a video of the police scene on X, with some blaming the handler in the comment section.
“The dog got away? Handler is responsible. Handler is inept, and the result was the dog was hit. This is tragic,” one user commented.
“Wow. Hard to know why they don't have air tag type of transponders on police K-9s,” wrote another.
“Wth- if a trained K9 runs away there is definately a handler problem,” wrote a user.
Anyone with information about Gael’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More