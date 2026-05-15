From Rishikesh to Coorg: These 6 weekend getaways are becoming popular for all the right reasons

Something fundamental has shifted in the way urban India travels. The idea of waiting for one long annual holiday is gradually being replaced by shorter, more frequent escapes that fit naturally into modern lifestyles. Weekend travel today is less about sightseeing and more about recovery, flexibility, and meaningful experiences. Travellers are increasingly prioritising destinations that are accessible, experience-led, and emotionally refreshing within a two-to-three-day window. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pranav Dangi, CEO and founder of The Hosteller, shared destinations that are gaining popularity for weekend travels.

Weekend travel destinations gaining popularity.(Unsplash)

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Pranav said, “Weekend travel has evolved into a lifestyle behaviour rather than a seasonal trend. People are travelling more frequently, but with sharper intent. They’re looking for destinations that offer a quick emotional reset without requiring extensive planning. ”

Rishikesh

Rishikesh continues to attract travellers seeking a balance of adventure and mindfulness. Its blend of rafting, cafés, yoga culture, and riverside experiences makes it ideal for quick escapes from Delhi and nearby urban centres. This destination is also gaining popularity as a wellness retreat.

Mussoorie

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{{^usCountry}} Mussoorie is witnessing renewed popularity among travellers looking for slower mountain experiences. The demand here is shifting from rushed sightseeing to longer café stays, local walks, and immersive hill-town experiences. Travellers can experience a slow mountain life and nature’s beauty at its best. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mussoorie is witnessing renewed popularity among travellers looking for slower mountain experiences. The demand here is shifting from rushed sightseeing to longer café stays, local walks, and immersive hill-town experiences. Travellers can experience a slow mountain life and nature’s beauty at its best. {{/usCountry}}

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Mussoorie is witnessing renewed popularity among travellers looking for slower mountain experiences. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Kasol {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kasol {{/usCountry}}

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Kasol remains a strong draw for younger travellers and remote workers because of its relaxed pace, scenic landscapes, and strong backpacking culture that encourages community-driven travel.

Lonavala

Lonavala has become a preferred weekend destination for Mumbai and Pune travellers due to its accessibility and growing demand for nature-led short breaks close to metropolitan cities. It offers more than just a weekend getaway, but a refreshing experience that we all need after a tough week at work.

Lonavala has become a preferred weekend destination for Mumbai and Pune travellers. (Unsplash)

Coorg and Vagamon

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According to Pranav, Coorg and Vagamon are increasingly attracting southern travellers looking for quieter alternatives to mainstream hill stations. Their appeal lies in slower tourism, coffee estate experiences, greenery, and wellness-oriented stays that align with evolving traveller preferences. From scenic waterfalls to tea and coffee estates, these destinations are perfect for enjoying a weekend getaway with friends and family.

Pranav also highlighted that what these destinations collectively reflect is a broader truth about how travel priorities are evolving. The weekend trip is no longer a plan B; for a growing number of urban Indians, it has quietly become the primary way they choose to travel.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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