From Rishikesh to Coorg: These 6 weekend getaways are becoming popular for all the right reasons
Weekend travel is the new trend, and here are some popular destinations that are gaining popularity for all the right reasons.
Something fundamental has shifted in the way urban India travels. The idea of waiting for one long annual holiday is gradually being replaced by shorter, more frequent escapes that fit naturally into modern lifestyles. Weekend travel today is less about sightseeing and more about recovery, flexibility, and meaningful experiences. Travellers are increasingly prioritising destinations that are accessible, experience-led, and emotionally refreshing within a two-to-three-day window. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pranav Dangi, CEO and founder of The Hosteller, shared destinations that are gaining popularity for weekend travels.
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Pranav said, “Weekend travel has evolved into a lifestyle behaviour rather than a seasonal trend. People are travelling more frequently, but with sharper intent. They’re looking for destinations that offer a quick emotional reset without requiring extensive planning. ”
Rishikesh
Rishikesh continues to attract travellers seeking a balance of adventure and mindfulness. Its blend of rafting, cafés, yoga culture, and riverside experiences makes it ideal for quick escapes from Delhi and nearby urban centres. This destination is also gaining popularity as a wellness retreat.
Mussoorie
Mussoorie is witnessing renewed popularity among travellers looking for slower mountain experiences. The demand here is shifting from rushed sightseeing to longer café stays, local walks, and immersive hill-town experiences. Travellers can experience a slow mountain life and nature’s beauty at its best.{{/usCountry}}
Mussoorie is witnessing renewed popularity among travellers looking for slower mountain experiences. The demand here is shifting from rushed sightseeing to longer café stays, local walks, and immersive hill-town experiences. Travellers can experience a slow mountain life and nature’s beauty at its best.{{/usCountry}}
Kasol{{/usCountry}}
Kasol{{/usCountry}}
Kasol remains a strong draw for younger travellers and remote workers because of its relaxed pace, scenic landscapes, and strong backpacking culture that encourages community-driven travel.
Lonavala
Lonavala has become a preferred weekend destination for Mumbai and Pune travellers due to its accessibility and growing demand for nature-led short breaks close to metropolitan cities. It offers more than just a weekend getaway, but a refreshing experience that we all need after a tough week at work.
Coorg and Vagamon
According to Pranav, Coorg and Vagamon are increasingly attracting southern travellers looking for quieter alternatives to mainstream hill stations. Their appeal lies in slower tourism, coffee estate experiences, greenery, and wellness-oriented stays that align with evolving traveller preferences. From scenic waterfalls to tea and coffee estates, these destinations are perfect for enjoying a weekend getaway with friends and family.
Pranav also highlighted that what these destinations collectively reflect is a broader truth about how travel priorities are evolving. The weekend trip is no longer a plan B; for a growing number of urban Indians, it has quietly become the primary way they choose to travel.
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