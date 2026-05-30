From temple towns to mountain monasteries: Here’s a year-round spiritual travel calendar across India and beyond

Spiritual tourism is witnessing a strong resurgence in India, evolving beyond traditional pilgrimage into a broader travel trend centred around faith, culture, heritage and meaningful experiences. Today's travellers are increasingly seeking journeys that offer spiritual fulfilment while enabling deeper connections with local traditions, festivals, history and communities.

Spiritual tourism is witnessing strong momentum across India, driven by travellers seeking journeys that offer a deeper sense of meaning, connection and cultural discovery.(Unsplash)

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SOTC Travel has shared with HT Lifestyle a curated month-wise calendar of spiritual destinations and pilgrimage circuits across India and neighbouring countries. ​Also read | From the Himalayas to Mount Kilimanjaro: 5 international treks that will completely change the way you travel

Mr SD Nandakumar, president and country head, holidays and corporate tours, SOTC Travel, said: "Spiritual tourism is witnessing strong momentum across India, driven by travellers seeking journeys that offer a deeper sense of meaning, connection and cultural discovery.”

“While pilgrimage remains at the heart of these experiences, spiritual tourism is increasingly becoming a year-round travel consideration, with travellers planning visits around temple circuits, sacred routes, religious festivals, and pilgrimage seasons across the country, combining faith with local culture, heritage, and immersive exploration,” he added.

June

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{{^usCountry}} June invites travellers to embark on some of India’s most significant spiritual journeys, including the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, the Amarnath Yatra, Kailash Mansarovar, Nepal’s Muktinath, the Jagannath Temple in Puri, and Vaishno Devi. The month is marked by Snana Purnima and preparations for the grand Rath Yatra in Puri. Travellers can also enrich their experience with the Ganga Aarti in Haridwar, yoga retreats in Rishikesh, and visits to the Konark Sun Temple and Chilika Lake. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} June invites travellers to embark on some of India’s most significant spiritual journeys, including the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, the Amarnath Yatra, Kailash Mansarovar, Nepal’s Muktinath, the Jagannath Temple in Puri, and Vaishno Devi. The month is marked by Snana Purnima and preparations for the grand Rath Yatra in Puri. Travellers can also enrich their experience with the Ganga Aarti in Haridwar, yoga retreats in Rishikesh, and visits to the Konark Sun Temple and Chilika Lake. {{/usCountry}}

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November centres around destinations like Ayodhya, Varanasi, Bodh Gaya, Pushkar, the Dakshin Bharat Circuit and the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Unsplash)

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{{#usCountry}} July {{/usCountry}}

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In July, spiritual travel continues with pilgrimages to Puri-Bhubaneswar, Kailash Mansarovar, Amarnath Yatra, Vaishno Devi and Char Dham. The highlight of the month is the iconic Rath Yatra in Puri, along with Guru Purnima celebrations across Nashik, Varanasi and spiritual centres nationwide. Add-on experiences include exploring Odisha’s temple circuit, the Cuttack heritage trail, and the ghats and evening aarti in Varanasi.

August

August brings Krishna-centric celebrations and Shravan month pilgrimages, with destinations such as Mathura-Vrindavan, Dwarka, Puri, Ujjain, Nashik Trimbakeshwar and Kailash Mansarovar drawing devotees from across the country. Janmashtami and Naga Panchami are among the major festivals celebrated during this time. Travellers can further explore Govardhan Parikrama, Bet Dwarka, Omkareshwar and the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

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October offers a spiritually rich calendar with journeys through Kashi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Gaya, and Haridwar. (Unsplash)

September

September focuses on South and West India’s sacred circuits, including Madurai, Rameshwaram, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Dwarka-Somnath, the Malwa Jyotirling Circuit, Tirupati and Srisailam. The month coincides with Onam celebrations in Kerala and Ganesh Chaturthi festivities across Mumbai and Maharashtra. Add-on experiences include visits to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Kovalam, Alleppey backwaters, and Diu.

October

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October offers a spiritually rich calendar with journeys through Kashi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Gaya, Haridwar, Char Dham, Dwarka-Somnath, the Dakshin Bharat Circuit, Tirupati, and Shirdi. Festivals such as Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Mysuru Dasara, and Sharad Purnima bring vibrant celebrations across the country, while Gaya witnesses Pitru Paksha rituals. Travellers can also explore Prayagraj, Sarnath, Mysuru Palace, Hampi, and Ahmedabad’s famous Navratri celebrations.

November

November centres on destinations such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Bodh Gaya, Pushkar, the Dakshin Bharat Circuit, and the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The month features Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, Kartik Purnima, the Pushkar Camel Fair, and Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations. Additional experiences include Sarnath, Gaya, heritage walks in Amritsar, and Rajasthan’s desert landscapes.

December

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December concludes the year with spiritually immersive journeys through the Panch Jyotirlinga Circuit, Kashi-Chitrakoot, the Sri Lanka Ramayana Trail, Shirdi, and Tiruvannamalai. Karthigai Deepam in Tamil Nadu and Christmas celebrations in Goa, Kerala, and Shillong add festive charm to the season. Travellers can also explore Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Ram Setu viewpoints, and the heritage temples of Tamil Nadu.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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