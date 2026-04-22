From visa on arrival to digital nomad passes: These countries are offering perks to win over Gen Z travellers

Gen Z travellers prioritise flexibility, affordability, and remote work options, which is a demand for countries offering digital nomad passes and easy-entry visas. Various destinations attract young professionals with low costs, vibrant experiences, and quick approvals for workations. This helps them to plan more spontaneous and short-notice travel decisions. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Bernard Corraya, general manager (India), Wego, revealed the countries that are offering perks for Gen Z travellers.

Countries offering perks to attract Gen Z travellers.(Unsplash)

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Easy visas

For countries like Thailand, Bali (Indonesia), and Vietnam, there seems to be an acceptance and attraction of Gen Z tourism due to easy visa requirements, affordable prices, and good lifestyle offerings. This makes the destinations across Southeast Asia the top choice, ideal for Gen Z who prefer both short getaways and extended stays. If you are a Gen Z traveller and planning to hit these South Asian destinations, then November to March is the best time to explore these countries.

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Thailand is offering easy visa for Indians (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} Bernard highlighted that destinations such as the Maldives and Sri Lanka offer visa on arrival options that result in higher conversion rates. This has a significant impact when booking, as the youth tend to choose such nations that are hassle-free. Seychelles, Indonesia, and Thailand are also offering a visa on arrival to Indians for a quick international getaway. Digital nomad visa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bernard highlighted that destinations such as the Maldives and Sri Lanka offer visa on arrival options that result in higher conversion rates. This has a significant impact when booking, as the youth tend to choose such nations that are hassle-free. Seychelles, Indonesia, and Thailand are also offering a visa on arrival to Indians for a quick international getaway. Digital nomad visa {{/usCountry}}

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According to Bernard, countries like Portugal, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates are positioning themselves as remote work hubs by offering structured long-stay visas, co-working ecosystems, and lifestyle-driven experiences. By giving digital nomad visas, these destinations are gaining traction among Indian Gen Z professionals who prefer working from anywhere. If you are planning a staycation trip, these countries are some of the best places to explore while working.

Spain is offering digital nomad visa. (Unsplash)

GenZ travel trend

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Bernard said, “Gen Z are preferring short-haul and low-cost travel destinations. These travellers seek budget-friendly international trips that fit into tighter schedules and limited leave windows.” “According to our internal research, we have noticed a rise in last-minute searches and bookings among Indian users, particularly to destinations with minimal visa processing time and short hauls with 4 to 6 hours of travelling,” he added.

Also, another trend picking up amongst Gen Z is their preference for quality over quantity; many young people choose destinations not to do multiple sightseeing but experiences. Among such experiences, Gen Z is drawn to destinations that offer wellness, nature, digital connectivity, and social media-friendly experiences, making places like India, Thailand and Dubai stand out.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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