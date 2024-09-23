Goa takes first steps to become a global cruise hub. Check out important tips for booking your next voyage

If Goa is your top holiday destination in 2025, pack a hat, sunglasses, flip-flops, casual clothing and - don’t forget this - a strip of sea sickness medicine. And shun the train, the plane, the sedan, just cruise into Goa. Because by March 2025, Goa’s Mormugao Port, the state’s biggest maritime asset, will have an eco-friendly 9,960 sq.metre state-of-the-art cruise terminal for international and domestic cruises. (Also read: 9 gorgeous car-free cities around the world) M.V Cordelia cruises at Mormugao Port. The port will soon have an eco-friendly 9,960 sq.metre state-of-the-art cruise terminal for international and domestic cruises.

Features of the new port

The International Cruise Terminal will have 24 immigration counters, 10 check-in counters, waiting lounge, baggage carousel etc. while the Domestic Cruise Terminal will have 12 check- in counters, waiting lounge, baggage carousel, etc. Add to it duty-free retail shops, lounges, food court, Ferry Terminal facilities, parking, landscaped gardens and internal road network and utilities.

This mega project intends to turn Goa into a Global Cruise Hub as announced during the recently held Maritime States Development Council meeting in Goa. The announcement follows the vision of the Centre’s 2023 National Strategy for Cruise Tourism to make India the preferred cruising nation for deep sea cruises, coastal cruises, river cruises and yacht cruises. The Strategy aims to target 1,000 world-class vessels and has the potential to develop the blue revolution in Goa.

Though Goa’s Minister for Tourism and IT Rohan Khaunte recently said that “Cruise tourism is taking its baby steps in Goa, and we are poised to be a major hub for international cruise liners” in reality, Goa is not new to cruise liners docking by its waters. According to Mormugao Port Authority, in 2013-2014, 18 cruise vessels were handled with 17,397 passengers with the number of vessels increasing to 35 in 2018-2019 with 47,778 passengers and 22,663 crew members.

Goa witnessed a 40% increase in cruise passengers during the 2024 fiscal year and a 15% increase in calls by cruise vessels (Source: Skift report). And the Mormugao Port Authority’s official calendar of cruise vessels docking in Goa buttresses this spurt in demand. In December 2024, 7 international cruise liners will dock in Mormugao with a total count of 12,548 currently booked passengers. In 2025, 20 cruise liners are scheduled with a total passenger count of 23,389 while 10 cruise liners are already booked up to May of 2026.

The next travel trend

Cruise travel is being touted as the next big travel trend. According to Booking.com Travel Trends data, nearly 30% of Indian travellers are keen on taking a cruise trip this year. 63% of Indians travellers surveyed show a preference for family-friendly cruises, 61% luxury cruises and 43% river cruises and 29% for adults-only cruises.

“Goa, with its strategic location and infrastructure advancements like the International and Domestic Cruise Terminal, presents great opportunities of cruise tourism for travellers around the world. In fact, 83% of Indian travellers agree that being close to water instantly makes them feel more relaxed and 38% demonstrated interest in water-centric vacations for 2024”, said Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at booking.com. The company currently offers Cruises as a new travel vertical to customers in the United States.

A cruise holiday could include international big ship cruises, river cruises, as well as coastal cruises. However, before you book a cruise holiday, you should know how to navigate the itineraries and offers to get the best cruise deal.

Tips for cruise booking:

Check out these tips for booking your next cruise.

• First thing: Decide how long you want to be at sea. Duration matters - look for cruise options accordingly.

• If you have medical issues, it is important to consult your physician.

• If you are flexible with your dates, pick off peak season dates to get best deals.

• Look beyond the base fare. Added costs like specialty dining, shore excursions and even beverage can burn a hole in the pocket.

• Read the fine print of ‘all-inclusive deals’. Check whether it includes your room, food and entertainment + internet access and drinks. Better to ask questions than pay through the nose.

• Look for ‘kids free’ deals. Ask what’s the cut-off age to get the kids free deal - not all cruise liners have the same age cut-off.

• Book an inside cabin if you’re looking to save - they are usually half the price of a similar balcony room.

• Avoid rooms near elevators and just above nightclubs and other late-night venues.

• If you're particularly prone to seasickness, pick midship cabins.

• Generally, gratuity is added to bar bills - often 18% to 20% of the total. Ask if a gratuity has already been included before tipping another 15% or 20% to the total. Never tip twice.

• Packing essentials include hats and sunglasses, sunscreen, medicine, flip-flops. Day clothing is usually casual but do pack a few formals or evening wear.

• Many cruise ships turn up the air conditioning at night. Even if you are travelling during summer months, pack a light sweater or dressy shawl.

• Drink packages on ships often are quite pricey - do not buy a drink package if you are not a big drinker. Few cruise liners allow people to bring onboard their own drinks. Check at the time of booking.

• If it is an international cruise, always keep your phone on airplane mode - buy a wi-fi package.

• Booking a shore excursion directly through the cruise liner is easy.

• If you are using a travel agent for booking, pick one who specialises in cruises.