Heavy snowfall hits Sikkim—What it means for your travel plans
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Gangtok
Jan 08, 2025 05:04 PM IST
Snowfall shuts down Nathula and Tsomgo Lake in Sikkim: Is it time to rethink your trip?
The snowfall on Tuesday evening also led to a sharp dip in temperatures in the Himalayan state.
According to the official black ice has formed at Thulo Khola, making the road to Nathula and Tsomgo Lake dangerous for vehicles.
Efforts are underway to clear the snow but it will take a day or two to ensure safe passage, the official said.
Permits for visiting Nathula and Tsomgo Lake will not be issued by the Tourism department until further notice. Travellers are advised to stay updated on the situation and exercise caution.
The administration is monitoring the weather and road conditions closely, the official added.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
