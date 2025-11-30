Hill stations and beaches under 150km from Mumbai: Matheran, Kashid and more for your long weekend adventure

Planning a quick escape from Mumbai? Check out these five destinations that are ideal for a long weekend. They offer the perfect mix of hills and beaches, and all are within a convenient 150km drive of Mumbai. Explore hills, beaches, and adventure spots near Mumbai, perfect for quick weekend rejuvenation.(Pexels and Unsplash)

For cool mountain air, head to the picturesque hill stations of Igatpuri and Matheran. Igatpuri offers trekking and scenic waterfalls, while the car-free Matheran provides peaceful viewpoints and charming nature walks. If adventure calls, Kolad is famous for river rafting and water sports.

Seeking sun and sand? The coastal towns of Alibaug and Kashid are perfect. Alibaug is known for its historic fort and accessible beaches, while Kashid offers a more secluded, white-sand experience. All these locations are fantastic options for a quick, refreshing break from city life.

Igatpuri: Green mountain escape

Green mountains, peaceful retreats and scenic trails await your perfect escape.(Pexels)

Igatpuri is a serene hill station in Maharashtra's Western Ghats. It's famous for its abundant greenery, cascading waterfalls, and pleasant climate, offering a tranquil break from urban life. It serves as a popular retreat for nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts. The town is also a spiritual centre, home to the globally recognised Vipassana Academy.

Distance from Mumbai: Located approximately 120 kilometres from Mumbai, making it a comfortable driving distance for a day trip.

Chief attractions: Bhatsa River Valley, the tranquil Vipassana Centre, and various scenic hiking trails offering stunning views.

Matheran: Car-free getaway

Car-free hill station offering panoramic viewpoints and peaceful toy train rides.(Pexels)

Matheran is Asia's only car-free hill station, ensuring a peaceful, pollution-free atmosphere. Perched in the Western Ghats, Matheran has dense, shaded forests. It is known for its numerous panoramic viewpoints. These offer spectacular sights of the surrounding plains and valleys. Access is via a scenic toy train or on foot/horseback. It is the perfect, tranquil retreat for nature lovers.

Distance from Mumbai: Located approximately 90 kilometres from Mumbai, making it a very popular choice for a short day trip.

Chief attractions: Panorama Point, Louisa Point (valley views), Charlotte Lake, and the historic Matheran Toy Train.

Kolad: Adventure sports hub

Kolad, nestled along the banks of the Kundalika River in Maharashtra, is renowned as the primary adventure sports destination near Mumbai. It is most famous for its thrilling white-water rafting, particularly during the monsoon and post-monsoon seasons when the river flows strongly. Beyond rafting, Kolad offers camping and trekking, appealing to adrenaline seekers.

Distance from Mumbai: Located approximately 120 kilometres from Mumbai, ideal for a quick, action-packed weekend visit.

Chief attractions: White-water rafting on the Kundalika River, Bhira Dam, and exploring the numerous surrounding waterfalls.

Alibaug: Coastal gateway

Alibaug is a popular coastal town in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, often referred to as 'Mini-Goa'. It is famous for its clean beaches, historic forts, and tranquil atmosphere, making it a favourite weekend escape. The town is easily accessible via road or ferry from Mumbai. It perfectly blends beach relaxation with a touch of history.

Distance from Mumbai: Located approximately 95 kilometres from Mumbai by road, or a short scenic ferry ride away.

Chief attractions: Kolaba Fort (accessible at low tide), Alibaug Beach, Mandwa Beach, and Kanakeshwar Forest.

Kashid: White-sand shores

Quiet, white-sand beach retreat fringed by casuarina trees for serenity.(Unsplash)

Kashid is one of Maharashtra's most beautiful beaches, famous for its striking expanse of white, sandy shores fringed by casuarina trees. Unlike the more crowded beaches nearby, Kashid offers a calmer, more pristine environment for relaxation and water activities. It is an ideal getaway for those seeking natural beauty and quiet coastal charm away from the city hustle.

Distance from Mumbai: Located approximately 125 kilometres from Mumbai, making it a very accessible coastal trip.

Chief attractions: The main Kashid Beach, Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary (nearby), and the historic Murud-Janjira Fort.

