How can I drive safely in high winds?

The UK is set to be hit by severe gusts this weekend as Storm Darragh approaches. A rare red warning has been applied to parts of Wales and South West, too, running from 3am to 11am on Saturday, , with the Met Office warning of ‘damaging winds’ on the way. While the safest course of action during windy weather is to stay at home and out of the car, if you need to travel then how can you be as secure as possible? Here are some tips. Plan ahead High winds can cause trees to fall and debris to fly across a road, which is why sticking to major routes – instead of smaller ones – is a safer bet. On motorways and dual carriageways there’s less chance of trees and branches falling into the highway, so it’s a better option when you’re out and about. Of course, you can’t always go straight onto a motorway so if you do travel on smaller roads, take your time and watch out for debris. Pack warm clothes Things don’t always go to plan and packing ahead can help to make the unexpected a little easier. It’s a chilly time of year, which is why we’d advise packing some warm clothes – and perhaps a blanket – in the boot in case you have to stop unexpectedly. It could be an idea to keep some water to hand alongside a fully-charged power bank so you can always top up your smartphone. Slow down Extra time is always helpful when you’re travelling in poor weather, so make sure you slow down when things are windy. High gusts can unexpectedly ‘push’ your car from one side or the other and by slowing down, you’ll be better placed to react. Slowing down also gives you a lot more time to react to any debris that may come into the road. Park in a safe area Your car can still be in danger even when you’ve parked up. It’s why we’d avoid leaving it parked under overhanging branches as these could fall and cause damage quite easily. If you can, leave it undercover – or in a garage – to make sure that it’s as safe as can be. Leave more space Giving other road users more space allows everyone to have more time to react. Plus, with high winds often pushing items into the road, if a car ahead has to brake suddenly then you’ve got more time to slow your own vehicle down. Remember to give cyclists and motorcyclists more space than usual, too. They’re more affected by high winds than cars and trucks, so can be easily pushed off course during a sudden gust. Give them plenty of space when overtaking. Give yourself time One thing you can do to help keep things less stressful when driving during high winds is to give yourself more time. Leave a little ‘buffer’ on your journey and you’ll feel less inclined to rush or speed. Remember, if you’re feeling overwhelmed by the conditions or are struggling to feel calm, always stop and give yourself a break.

How can I drive safely in high winds?