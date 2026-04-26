How to turn everyday spending into free travel: 6 Smart hacks you need to know

Traveling doesn't have to be an expensive luxury. With good financial habits and smart ways of spending, you can gradually use everyday purchases to earn travel rewards that will then enable you to make your routine purchases into fun trips. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Karthik Venkataraman, CRPO, Vernost shared strategies of turning routine spending into dream vacations.

Smart hacks of turning every day spending into free travel rewards.(Pexel)

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1. Align spending with reward

Karthik highlighted that the most important part is to choose the correct credit card or payment method. This may mean selecting cards that offer travel points, airline miles, or cash back on categories you use most often, such as groceries, gas, or dining out; as these points, or rewards, can add up over time to make air travel, hotel rooms, or upgrades happen sooner.

2. Consolidate expenses for maximum gains

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{{^usCountry}} According to Karthik, if you can consolidate your payments to just a few high-reward payment methods rather than using several different payment options, you will earn points much faster and reach redemption thresholds sooner without having to spend any additional money. 3. Take advantage of bonus categories and offers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Karthik, if you can consolidate your payments to just a few high-reward payment methods rather than using several different payment options, you will earn points much faster and reach redemption thresholds sooner without having to spend any additional money. 3. Take advantage of bonus categories and offers {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Most funding stations or financial organisations will have new promotions, a seasonal limited offer, or multipliers based on specific brands during certain times of the year. By being aware of these promotions, you could increase your travel savings a lot by using the same amount of money as before. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most funding stations or financial organisations will have new promotions, a seasonal limited offer, or multipliers based on specific brands during certain times of the year. By being aware of these promotions, you could increase your travel savings a lot by using the same amount of money as before. {{/usCountry}}

Integrated loyalty programs enable users to earn and redeem points across a network of partners. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 4. Leverage loyalty ecosystems {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Leverage loyalty ecosystems {{/usCountry}}

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Karthik highlighted that integrated loyalty programs enable users to earn and redeem points across a network of partners - airlines, hotels, and lifestyle brands. Engaging actively within such ecosystems ensures that your rewards remain flexible and more valuable when planning trips.

5. Pay smart, not more

It's not about spending more; it's about spending smarter when it comes to turning your spending into travel. It's important to always pay off your entire balance every month so that the interest you pay doesn't negate the points that you earned from the purchase. In order for this strategy to work effectively, you'll need financial discipline.

It's not about spending more; it's about spending smarter when it comes to turning your spending into travel. (Pexel)

6. Plan redemptions strategically

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There is no equal value in all redemption. Travel /hotel reservations booked for use of points at peak times vs off-peak times will greatly affect the value of your accrued rewards by boosting the overall ROI of your balance.

Mindful spending, in conjunction with routine transactions, opens up new travel opportunities through proper planning and tools. thus creating an opportunity for each transaction, thus turning each purchase into a stepping stone toward enriching travel experiences.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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