How to turn everyday spending into free travel: 6 Smart hacks you need to know
From groceries to getaways, here are a few smart hacks that can turn your everyday spending into free travel upgrades. Check out the hacks here.
Traveling doesn't have to be an expensive luxury. With good financial habits and smart ways of spending, you can gradually use everyday purchases to earn travel rewards that will then enable you to make your routine purchases into fun trips. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Karthik Venkataraman, CRPO, Vernost shared strategies of turning routine spending into dream vacations.
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1. Align spending with reward
Karthik highlighted that the most important part is to choose the correct credit card or payment method. This may mean selecting cards that offer travel points, airline miles, or cash back on categories you use most often, such as groceries, gas, or dining out; as these points, or rewards, can add up over time to make air travel, hotel rooms, or upgrades happen sooner.
2. Consolidate expenses for maximum gains
According to Karthik, if you can consolidate your payments to just a few high-reward payment methods rather than using several different payment options, you will earn points much faster and reach redemption thresholds sooner without having to spend any additional money.
3. Take advantage of bonus categories and offers{{/usCountry}}
According to Karthik, if you can consolidate your payments to just a few high-reward payment methods rather than using several different payment options, you will earn points much faster and reach redemption thresholds sooner without having to spend any additional money.
3. Take advantage of bonus categories and offers{{/usCountry}}
Most funding stations or financial organisations will have new promotions, a seasonal limited offer, or multipliers based on specific brands during certain times of the year. By being aware of these promotions, you could increase your travel savings a lot by using the same amount of money as before.{{/usCountry}}
Most funding stations or financial organisations will have new promotions, a seasonal limited offer, or multipliers based on specific brands during certain times of the year. By being aware of these promotions, you could increase your travel savings a lot by using the same amount of money as before.{{/usCountry}}
4. Leverage loyalty ecosystems{{/usCountry}}
4. Leverage loyalty ecosystems{{/usCountry}}
Karthik highlighted that integrated loyalty programs enable users to earn and redeem points across a network of partners - airlines, hotels, and lifestyle brands. Engaging actively within such ecosystems ensures that your rewards remain flexible and more valuable when planning trips.
5. Pay smart, not more
It's not about spending more; it's about spending smarter when it comes to turning your spending into travel. It's important to always pay off your entire balance every month so that the interest you pay doesn't negate the points that you earned from the purchase. In order for this strategy to work effectively, you'll need financial discipline.
6. Plan redemptions strategically
There is no equal value in all redemption. Travel /hotel reservations booked for use of points at peak times vs off-peak times will greatly affect the value of your accrued rewards by boosting the overall ROI of your balance.
Mindful spending, in conjunction with routine transactions, opens up new travel opportunities through proper planning and tools. thus creating an opportunity for each transaction, thus turning each purchase into a stepping stone toward enriching travel experiences.
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