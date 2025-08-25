Indian Railways nostalgia: 10 Tips to relive the magic of train journeys; From platform snacks to Sleeper Class stories

There’s something undeniably magical about Indian Railways. From the clatter of wheels against tracks to the whiff of hot chai passing through compartments, trains are a treasure chest of stories, nostalgia, and simple joys. If you’re a first-time traveller or someone who grew up with the lullaby of train horns, here’s how you can make your journey unforgettable. Indian Railways nostalgia: 10 Tips to relive the magic of Indian Railways(Pexels)

1. Pack light but don’t forget your comfort

Indian train journeys are as much about comfort as they are about exploration. Keep your luggage minimal such as a sturdy backpack or trolley bag works best. But don’t forget travel must-haves: a soft neck pillow, a cosy shawl, and maybe even your favourite novel. A small power bank will also save the day when you’re deep into a 14-hour ride and your phone battery decides to nap.

2. Relish the local food onboard

Train stations are secret food havens! From hot pakoras at Ratlam to rosogullas in Bengal, every stop is an opportunity to taste something new. Instead of relying only on pre-packed meals, embrace the joy of trying these local flavours. After all, nothing beats sipping cutting chai while watching the sun set across endless fields.

3. Choose the window seat for the views

The heart of a train journey lies outside the window. Rolling green fields, sleepy villages, and kids waving at the passing train, every frame is a postcard. If you want to feel the soul of Indian Railways, always book that window seat. It’s your personal cinema screen, with nature and life playing the lead roles.

4. Carry entertainment but soak in the silence

Yes, Netflix downloads and Spotify playlists are lifesavers, but try unplugging for a while. Listen to the rhythm of the tracks, notice the conversations around you, and let yourself drift into the slow, unhurried pace of travel. Sometimes, the best entertainment on a train is just looking outside and doing absolutely nothing.

5. Befriend fellow travellers

Trains are where strangers become companions. Share snacks, swap stories, and you’ll be surprised at the friendships you forge between stations. From retired uncles offering life advice to kids who’ll quiz you endlessly, these interactions are the real highlights of a railway journey.

6. Dress smart, travel smart

Opt for comfortable cottons, easy footwear, and a light jacket if you’re travelling overnight. Keep your valuables safe but accessible. Remember, it’s not about dressing up for the runway but dressing right for the railways.

7. Carry your own essentials

A small pouch with sanitiser, wet wipes, and reusable cutlery will make your journey hassle-free. Trains are an ecosystem of their own, and having your little ‘comfort kit’ ensures you’re ready for anything, from sudden hunger pangs to surprise dust storms.

8. Don’t skip the Sleeper or Second Class once in a while

Sure, AC coaches are comfortable, but if you really want to feel the railway experience, try a short trip in Sleeper class. The chatter, the chaos, the vendors shouting “chai-chai”, and the open-window breeze as this is the raw, authentic flavour of train travel that no luxury can replace.

9. Capture the moments but stay present

Photographs are wonderful souvenirs, but don’t view the entire trip through your phone camera. Sometimes the most magical railway memories, a rainy evening at a small-town platform or the sight of stars above during a night ride are best saved in your heart.

10. Embrace the slow journey

Trains remind us that not everything in life has to be rushed. The unhurried pace, the unscheduled stops, and the gentle rocking of the compartment are an invitation to slow down. Lean back, sip that chai, and let the railways remind you of the beauty of taking life one station at a time.

An Indian train journey is a nostalgia trip filled with chai in clay cups, conversations with strangers, and endless countryside views. With the right mix of comfort, openness, and curiosity, every railway journey becomes a story you’ll cherish forever.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.