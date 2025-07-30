Why millennials are choosing hill stations over Goa for solo trips: 8 reasons why mountain towns are the ‘it’ place now

Once upon a time, if you said “solo trip,” someone would hand you a floral shirt and a Goa itinerary faster than you could say “Sunburn.” But 2025 is a different beast. For the millennial traveller, solo travel isn’t about raves, cocktails, or sand-in-every-crevice anymore; it’s about peace, purpose, and pristine views with better Wi-Fi. Why millennials are choosing hill stations over Goa for solo trips(Pexels)

Mountain towns like Tirthan, Landour, Kalimpong and even lesser-known gems like Jibhi or Kanatal are fast replacing India’s party capital as the top solo-travel choice. And it’s not just because of the cool breeze; it’s the vibe shift. Millennials seem tired of crowded beaches, overpriced shacks and mid-trip existential crises. They want quiet cabins, filter coffee, and an alpaca they can name after their ex.

Here’s why millennials are heading uphill for their solo fix:

1. Silence is golden

Hill stations offer the kind of quiet Goa forgot post-2008. The only background music? Birds, streams, and your own thoughts catching up with you.

2. Cabin-core is in

Cute wooden stays with fairy lights, woollen socks, and forest views are the new beach huts. If it’s not social media-worthy from bed, is it even worth it?

3. It’s cheaper than your Goa regret

A peaceful homestay in Jibhi costs less than a night at a mediocre shack in North Goa. Bonus: fewer crowds, and nobody charging ₹300 for chai.

4. You don’t have to pretend to be social

Unlike Goa, you’re not expected to ‘join the party.’ In the hills, it’s cool to eat alone, hike alone, even talk to your homestay host’s dog alone.

5. You get fit without trying

Forget gyms. Walking in the hills burns more calories than beachside mojito runs. And the view at the top? Way better than a Goa shack DJ.

6. The people are real

Small hill towns are full of artists, writers, and reformed tech bros who now make kombucha. You’ll have better conversations than just “Where’s the next rave?”

7. The weather understands you

The monsoon’s romance. Winter’s introspection. Summer’s soft breeze. Unlike Goa’s sunstroke, hill stations match your inner mood board.

8. Wellness without the hashtag

Yoga in the hills > yoga in a beach resort. And when you journal on a rock by the river, you’re not doing it for social media(even though you definitely will later).

In 2025, hill stations are more than just honeymoon spots or old-school family getaways, they’re where the modern millennial goes to feel whole again. Be it the sound of wind through deodar trees or the joy of eating noodles by a waterfall, solo travel in the hills isn’t a trend. It’s a much-needed retreat from the noise; inside and out. So next time you feel the itch to book a solo ticket, maybe skip the beach, and head for the clouds.

