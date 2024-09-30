Inspired by Neha Dhupia's Mexico trip? Check out the best places to visit on your next holiday

Neha Dhupia travelled to Mexico recently and shared a video documenting her holiday. The actor posted the clip with the caption, “Aa chal Mexico chaliye (Come, let's go to Mexico)!!!! 48 hours in Mexico…” The clip shows Neha having a blast enjoying different experiences in the country, including a Mariachi band performance, street shopping, gorging on Mexican food, and much more. Take inspiration from Neha Dhupia, and travel to these stunning spots in Mexico.

If Neha Dhupia's holiday inspired you to pack your bags for a Mexican escape, we have some recommendations for you. So, get ready to experience the diverse environment, rich history, charming small towns, rugged landscapes, and colourful cities of Mexico.

Here are the best places to visit for your next holiday.

El Pescadero

A hidden gem along the Pacific Coast, El Pescadero is a small village in Baja California Sur. In addition to the interesting cultural attractions, art studios, farm-to-table meals and a thriving pottery community, the village is known for its natural beauty, especially the beaches. Don't miss the popular Playa Los Cerritos or the quieter Playa San Pedrito.

Tulum

Tulum is a town on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. (Pexels)

For the boho vibes and delectable meals, travel to Tulu. It is one of the most popular destinations in Mexico, situated about two hours south of Cancun. The sleepy beach town offers postcard-worthy beaches and gorgeous cenotes. During your visit, don't miss places like the Dos Ojos, Zacil-Ha, Calavera, Las Palmas, Playa Paraiso, and Playa Ruinas.

Oaxaca City

Oaxaca is a vibrant and beautiful city. (Pexels)

The colourful, vibrant city of Oaxaca is a must-visit when travelling to Mexico. It is renowned for its 17th-century architecture, buzzy downtown area, rich Indigenous heritage, and artisan communities. When you are here, do visit the greenery-filled Jardín Etnobotánico de Oaxaca, Hierve el Agua, and the Oaxaca Cathedral.

Copper Canyon Railway

Called one of the best train rides in Latin America, the Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico (Copper Canyon Railway) takes you through vibrant vistas like alpine forests, stunning valleys, and quaint villages. Also known as the Chepe Express (from the “Ch” of Chihuahua and “P” of Pacífico), it climbs from sea level at Los Mochis and takes you to the town of Creel via the rocky landscapes of Copper Canyon (also known as the Grand Canyon of Mexico).

Guadalajara

Guadalajara is a must-visit in your Mexico itinerary. (Pexels)

Mexico's second-largest city, Guadalajara, is a cultural hub and one of the best places to experience mariachi music, tequila and fine dining. Must-visit places in Guadalajara include Lake Chapala, Tlaquepaque, Instituto Cultural de Cabaña, Mercado San Juan de Dios, and Tapalpa.