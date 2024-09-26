World Tourism Day: 6 off-beat places in India that are a must-visit for your next vacation

Whether you are a seasoned traveller or just starting out on your journey, India offers a plethora of options for travellers. From famous tourist hotspots to quaint and peaceful locations, there's a destination for everyone. However, on this World Tourism Day, know about some lesser-visited and gorgeous off-beat places in India. So, next time when you want to take a break from the hustle of city life or just get away from crowds, you have a location in mind. These six locations will be perfect for your next getaway. World Tourism Day: Visit off-beat places in India to experience peace, adventure and a diverse culture. (Pexels)

World Tourism Day: 6 off-beat places in India

Hemis, Leh

A quaint, beautiful village situated in the Leh district, Hemis is worth exploring for many reasons. Sandwiched between the Karakoram Mountains to the north and the Himalayas to the south, this off-beat destination is known for the famous Hemis Monastery. It is also home to the Hemis National Park, where you can catch a glimpse of the elusive snow leopard. You can also spot a wide array of langurs, wolves, red foxes, deers, and marmots.

Best time to visit: Between June and September.

Mawlyngbna, Meghalaya

Known as the cleanest village in Asia, Mawlyngbna is an adventure hub of Meghalaya. It is nestled at the Indo-Bangladesh border. This lesser-visited small village is also known for its natural beauty and offers a chance to immerse in local culture. Visitors can explore the village and admire the beautiful flower gardens and waterfalls.

Best time to visit: October and November.

Gurez Valley, Kashmir

If experiencing the nomadic lifestyle of shepherds among snow-capped peaks and gurgling streams is an off-beat experience on your bucket list, you must visit Gurez Valley. This remote valley is one of the most unique destinations in India. It offers scenic trekking routes with stunning views of the Himalayas, camping experiences, and a chance to immerse in local culture and cuisine. Wular Lake, Habba Khatoon Peak, and Razdan Pass are some popular attractions.

Best time to visit: Late May to early October.

Chopta, Uttarakhand

A beautiful hill station, Chopta in Uttarakhand is a place for off-beat travellers to relax in the lap of nature while enjoying activities like trekking and camping. This destination is known for its famous Tungnath Temple trek, one of the Pancha Kedars and the highest temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, and the Chandrashila Peak, where one gets insane views of the Himalayas.

Best time to visit: Between April and June.

Sandakphu, Darjeeling

Sandakphu is a tiny town in Darjeeling that marks the highest points in the Eastern Himalayas. Adventure enthusiasts also go on the Sandakphu Phalut trek, which offers the breathtaking experience of seeing four of the world's tallest peaks - Sleeping Buddha, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu. Phalut, Meghma, and Tumling are the most attractive tourist locations in Sandakphu.

Best time to visit: Any time of the year. However, the Sandakphu Phalut trek can be done in Spring (March to May) and Autumn (October to November).

Kashid, Maharashtra

Located in the Konkan belt, this coastal town has one of the most alluring beaches, surrounded by majestic cliffs, crystalline water, and golden sand. It remains one of the few beaches in the country that has not lost its beauty. Murud Janjira Fort, Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary, Revdanda Beach Fort, and Korlai Fort are some of the must-visit places here.

Best time to visit: From October to February.