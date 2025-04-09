Inspired by Sachin Tendulkar's Kaziranga National Park safari with Anjali, Sara? Here's how to plan your own trip

Sachin Tendulkar is currently vacationing in Assam and Meghalaya with his wife, Anjali, and daughter, Sara. During the trip, the cricket legend enjoyed a thrilling jeep safari across two ranges of the iconic Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its rich wildlife and lush landscapes. (Also read: Manushi Chhillar’s ‘jungle book’ from Ranthambore National Park: 5 reasons why it should be on your travel list ) Sachin Tendulkar explores Kaziranga National Park on jeep safari. (PTI)

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s wild getaway to Kaziranga

The Tendulkars went on a jeep safari in the Western Bagori range in the morning and the Central Kohora range in the afternoon, two of Kaziranga’s most popular core zones known for frequent wildlife sightings, according to PTI. During the afternoon safari, they spotted a variety of animals, including two Royal Bengal tigers. “I saw a golden tiger… it was a great experience. A rhino also crossed in front of us. Our experience was very good,” Tendulkar shared, as quoted by PTI.

Their video quickly grabbed attention online. In it, Sachin is seen on safari, dressed in a grey T-shirt, green camouflage cargo pants, and a blue puffer jacket. Sporting black sunglasses and a green hat, the cricket legend looks dashing as he explores the wild.

How to plan your own trip

If Sachin Tendulkar’s jungle adventure has inspired you to plan your own safari to Kaziranga National Park before it closes for the monsoon, here are a few tips to keep in mind:

1. Best time to visit

Kaziranga National Park is open to visitors from November to April, which is considered the best time for wildlife sightings. The park remains closed from May 1 to October 31 every year due to monsoon.

2. Safari timings

Jeep safari: Morning (8:00 AM – 10:00 AM), afternoon (2:00 PM – 4:00 PM)

Elephant safari: 5:30 AM – 6:30 AM and 6:30 AM – 7:30 AM

3. Safari zones

The park is divided into four zones, each with unique landscapes and wildlife density.

Kohora (Central Range): Ideal for balanced wildlife viewing

Bagori (Western Range): Known for rhino sightings

Agaratoli (Eastern Range): Great for birdwatching

Burapahar (Ghorakhati): Quieter zone with hilly terrain

4. Places to visit nearby