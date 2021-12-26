Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Iran closing land borders with neighbouring countries amid Omicron spread
travel

Iran closing land borders with neighbouring countries amid Omicron spread

Starting from today, foreign citizens are prohibited from entering Iran for 15 days. Only those who have student, medical and working visas, and residency permits will be allowed to enter amid Omicron spread
Iranians pose for a picture in front of a shop selling Christmas decorations in the capital Tehran (Photo by AFP)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 05:28 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Tehran [iran]

Iran is closing its land borders with the neighbouring countries amid a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Rohollah Latifi, the spokesman for Iran's Customs, said.

"According to the decision of the National Headquarters for Combating the Coronavirus and the Ministry of Interior, starting from today, foreign citizens are prohibited from entering Iran for 15 days," Latifi said on Saturday, as quoted by the Iranian Fars News Agency.

The spokesman specified that the travel restrictions concern Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Iraq.

Only those who have student, medical and working visas, and residency permits will be allowed to enter Iran, Latifi said.

The first case of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus was registered in Iran on December 19. On Saturday, the country's health ministry reported more than 1,100 new cases of Covid-19. 

Follow more stories on &lt;strong&gt;Facebook &lt;/strong&gt;& &lt;strong&gt;Twitter&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran omicron visa coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP