Israel to welcome tourist groups without booster Covid-19 shot

Foreign tourists who will be able to enter Israel as part of organized groups without necessarily receiving a booster vaccination against Covid-19, the government said on Monday.

Tourists will be able to enter Israel if more than six months have passed since they had gotten the second shot, the health and tourism ministries said in a joint statement, adding that these people will be also subject to a number of conditions.

The group, in particular, must be granted permission by the tourism ministry to enter the country, and its members - five to 40 people - should be from countries with a favorable epidemiological situation and vaccinated with the vaccines recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The requirements will be effective starting Tuesday.

From November 1, Israel opened borders to individual tourists inoculated with WHO-recognized vaccines - those by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Sinovac and Sinopharm - provided for they did not travel to countries classified as "red" zones over the past 14 days ... From November 15, Russians vaccinated with Sputnik V are expected to be allowed to enter Israel.

