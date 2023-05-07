The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department on Saturday said a dedicated helpline-cum-grievance redressal facility for tourists will be put in place and regular consultations with stakeholders will be held for improvement in the sector.

Shikaras (boats) park along the banks of Dal Lake during rain, in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department to dedicate a helpline facility for tourists (Imran Nissar/ANI Photo)

These announcements were made at a meeting chaired by Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.

During the meeting, the secretary directed setting up of a helpline-cum-grievance redressal facility at TRC Srinagar and Jammu for tourists.

Shah also announced a regular monthly stakeholder consultation to identify areas for improvement and devise strategies to overcome any challenges.

The meeting was called to discuss and evaluate the existing facilities, identify areas for improvement as well as address any issues affecting the sector.

He said there is a need for continuously upgrading facilities and services at tourist locations to meet evolving traveller expectations and attract more tourists towards J-K.

Shah also highlighted the role played by tourism in economic growth and employment generation and said there is need for constant evaluation and improvement in facilities at tourist destinations to stay competitive in the global tourism landscape.

Examining different issues and problems faced by the sector, the secretary directed strict enforcement of rates and tariffs for the tourism services at tourist destinations for which he directed the enforcement wing of the department to carry regular and routine checks to look into any kind of overcharging, touting or cheating by any service provider.