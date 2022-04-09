Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Kashmir witnesses record-breaking tourist footfall this year, highest in decade
travel

Kashmir witnesses record-breaking tourist footfall this year, highest in decade

"If we compare the figures for the past 10 years, then the Valley is recording the best footfall this year. Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic situation, we have done rigorous campaigning for tourism. We also used the social media platforms," said Dr GN Itoo, Director Tourism Kashmir told ANI.
Kashmir, the Heaven on Earth received a record-breaking tourist footfall this year, the highest in a decade.(AP)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 08:27 PM IST
ANI |

Kashmir, the Heaven on Earth received a record-breaking tourist footfall this year, the highest in a decade.

The major attraction for tourists is Asia's largest "tulip garden" which was opened for visitors on March 23. People are enjoying the beauty of 1.5 million multicoloured tulips under the foothills of the Zabarwan mountains.

"If we compare the figures for the past 10 years, then the Valley is recording the best footfall this year. Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic situation, we have done rigorous campaigning for tourism. We also used the social media platforms," said Dr GN Itoo, Director Tourism Kashmir told ANI.

ALSO READ: Kashmir's tourist arrivals set to touch a ten-year high as travel curbs ease

Dr Usha, a visitor said, "I have come from Kerala. Kashmir is really very beautiful place. In this valley, the weather is very pleasing and we are having a nice time here."

"This is my first visit to Kashmir which is also called the Heaven on Earth. I have never seen such a beautiful place and a garden in my life. After the difficult times of Covid-19, we felt like visiting this heavenly place," Sharda, another visitor said.

RELATED STORIES

Samarth, a tourist from Delhi has also recommended people visit Kashmir valley at least once in their lifetime. "I have come on a trip to Kashmir for the first time. I was really excited to visit Tulip garden," he added.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Afzal, a photographer expressed his happiness over receiving an impressive number footfall in the Kashmir valley this year.

"For the last two years, we were facing huge losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tourists were not coming here to visit. But now, around two lakh tourists have come here and we are expecting more in the coming days. This is the only source of income for us," the photographer stated. 

Follow more stories on &lt;strong&gt;Facebook &lt;/strong&gt;and &lt;strong&gt;Twitter&lt;/strong&gt;

Top Mobile Deals
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir tourist tourism travel
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP