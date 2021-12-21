Krishna Shroff's Kashmir vacay diary is giving us major travel FOMO

Krishna Shroff announced winter season on Instagram in the most stylist way that there is – in a plethora of pictures covered in layers of snow, pictures of herself in sassy stylist and comfortable sweaters, and doing what winters are for – biking in the snow. Of course, it didn't take us much time to guess where the fitness enthusiast may have been traveling, given the stunning backdrops of the pictures. Krishna Shroff is currently in Kashmir and is spending her days playing with snow and chilling like a villain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Krishna recently flew off to the heaven on earth and since then, her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself having the most fun. On Monday, the only blue that Krishna had was in the shades of snow and hills. Krishna shared a set of pictures of herself that perfectly documented the way that she is chilling now. From playing with snow to going for bike rides, Krishna is living it up in Kashmir.

ALSO READ: ‘Happiest in her element,’ Krishna Shroff went for kayaking

In one of the pictures, Krishna, dressed in a white cropped sweater, a pair of white trousers, a black jacket and a cute black beanie, can be seen having a moment with the snow-capped hills. In another snippet, Krishna can be seen sitting behind her travel partner Abdul Azim Badakhshi and riding in the snow. "Chillin," Krishna simply captioned her pictures and videos. Take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In no time, Krishna's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her fans, family and friends. Krishna's mother Ayesha Shroff dropped by to comment with multiple red heart emoticons, while her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff commented with a heart-eyed emoticon. Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani summed up her reaction to Krishna's pictures with a "Wow."

Krishna's Kashmir diaries are giving us major travel FOMO, all the while pushing us to start packing for our next travel destination.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.