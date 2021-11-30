'No squat rack, no problem.' Krishna Shroff has a 'self help' fix

Krishna Shroff doesn’t need a squat rack or a gym equipment, or for that matter, even the gym, to ace her fitness routine. The fitness enthusiast can take up her workouts anytime, anywhere, because for her, "self help is the best help." We agree as we are equally impressed at her dedication and focus on performing her fitness routine on a daily basis.

Krishna never takes a day off from hitting the gym. The fitness enthusiast swears by high intensity workouts and her workout videos are a treat for sore eyes. Some of them are not for the faint-hearted, though. Krishna Shroff, just like brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, leaves no stone unturned in acing her fitness routine to perfection and getting better at it with every passing day.

On Monday, Krishna had no blues because she was busy being her own help in acing squats. Krishna shared a set of videos on her Instagram stories on Monday evening, and shared a glimpse of what a regular day for her at the gym looks like. We are also taking the necessary motivation from the videos to convince ourselves to hit the gym.

ALSO READ: Krishna Shroff’s intense workout video is our Friday fitness inspo

In the video, Krishna can be seen lifting weights, all the while doing squats repeatedly. Dressed in a black cropped top and a black pair of gym trousers, Krishna tied a jacket of sorts to her waist and kept acing the squats to perfection. Krishna did not have a squat rack and that's why she decided to do it all by herself. "No squat rack, no problem. Self help is the best help," she wrote. Take a look at the snippets of her workout video here:

Krishna Shroff's Instagram stories.(Instagram/@kishushroff)

Squats, as performed by Krishna in the videos, come with multiple health benefits. They help in strengthening the muscles of the lower body and the core. They also help in shedding the extra calories and enhancing the athletic ability of the body.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.