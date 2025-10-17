Long weekend getaways near Mumbai: Top 6 choices including Khandala, Karjat, Igatpuri and scenic nearby spots

The upcoming Diwali weekend in 2025 promises an extended break, with many set to celebrate the festival on Monday, October 20. If you live in Mumbai, it’s the perfect opportunity to escape the city’s bustle and unwind amid tranquil, scenic landscapes. The region around Mumbai offers an inviting blend of misty hills, chirping birds, and rejuvenating air. Adventure seekers can enjoy trekking, camping, or simply soaking in nature’s charm. Plan a relaxing long weekend near Mumbai with scenic hills, lakes, waterfalls, and tranquil escapes.(Unsplash)

Whether it’s the well-known allure of Khandala or the peaceful beauty of lesser-known spots like Igatpuri, these destinations promise serenity and joy. We’ve shortlisted six perfect getaways around Mumbai for your Diwali weekend—offering a mix of relaxation, adventure, and festive cheer amid nature’s quiet splendour.

Matheran: A peaceful hill retreat nearby

Escape Mumbai’s hustle and enjoy Matheran’s misty hills, toy train rides, and serene, vehicle-free landscapes.(Unsplash)

Just a short two-hour drive from Mumbai, Matheran is one of the closest and most convenient hill stations to escape the city rush. Known for its serene, vehicle-free environment, it offers breathtaking viewpoints like Panorama Point and Echo Point. Visitors can enjoy scenic toy train rides, lush trails, and stunning sunsets, making Matheran a charming retreat for a tranquil Diwali weekend getaway.

Khandala: Classic hillside escape near Mumbai

Relax amid Khandala’s misty hills, waterfalls, and forts, perfect for a refreshing long weekend escape.(pune.gov.in)

Just about 80 kilometres from Mumbai, Khandala is among the most convenient and charming weekend getaways. Easily accessible by road or train, it offers a refreshing change from city life. The misty hills, Rajmachi Fort, Tiger’s Leap, and Bhushi Dam are among its main attractions. With cascading waterfalls and verdant valleys, Khandala is a timeless retreat for those seeking scenic beauty and peaceful relaxation.

Igatpuri: Serene hills and monsoon charm

Experience Igatpuri’s serene hills, waterfalls, and trekking trails, just a short drive from Mumbai.(Unsplash)

Around 120 kilometres from Mumbai, Igatpuri is a serene hill town nestled in the Western Ghats, offering an easy drive via the Mumbai–Nashik Expressway. Known for its misty peaks, waterfalls, and lush greenery, it’s perfect for nature lovers. Key attractions include the Tringalwadi Fort, Vipassana International Academy, and Bhatsa River Valley. Igatpuri promises peace, scenic beauty, and a refreshing break from Mumbai’s busy pace.

Silvassa: A tranquil union territory escape

Unwind in Silvassa’s lush gardens, tranquil lakes, and cultural spots for a peaceful weekend retreat.(dnh.gov.in)

Situated about 170 kilometres from Mumbai, Silvassa offers a peaceful getaway just a four-hour drive away via the Western Express Highway. This charming town, the capital of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, is known for its lush greenery, serene lakes, and tribal heritage. Popular attractions include the Vanganga Lake Garden, Dudhni Lake, and Lion Safari. Silvassa perfectly blends culture, relaxation, and scenic beauty for a rejuvenating long weekend.

Bhandardara: Scenic lakes and hill vistas

Find Bhandardara’s serene lakes, waterfalls, and trekking trails, offering a perfect escape from city life.(Unsplash)

Bhandardara, roughly 165 kilometres from Mumbai, is an ideal long weekend escape reachable within a four-hour drive via the Western Express Highway. Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges, it is renowned for its serene Arthur Lake, the cascading Randha Falls, and the historic Wilson Dam. Adventure enthusiasts can enjoy trekking, boating, and camping. Bhandardara’s tranquil surroundings and misty hills make it a perfect retreat from the city’s hectic pace.

Karjat: Adventure and nature close by

Experience Karjat’s natural beauty, waterfalls, and forts for a rejuvenating and adventurous weekend getaway.(Unsplash)

Karjat, located around 62 kilometres from Mumbai, is a convenient hill station perfect for a quick long weekend escape. Easily accessible by road or train, it is famous for its lush green landscapes, waterfalls, and forts. Key attractions include Kondana Caves, Peth Fort, and the Ulhas River. Trekking, river rafting, and nature walks make Karjat an ideal destination for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike.

