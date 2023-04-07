Long weekend travel: Offbeat places to visit in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore

With a long weekend just around the corner, it's time to plan a quick getaway to beat the monotony of daily life. Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore are some of the most popular destinations, offering a diverse range of attractions and experiences. These are some of the most vibrant and exciting cities in India, each with its own unique character and charm. If you are planning a long weekend trip to one of these cities, you are in for a treat! From historic monuments and bustling markets to pristine beaches and lush greenery, these cities have something for everyone. So, pack your bags and get ready to explore these top places to visit in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore for a memorable long weekend trip. (Also read: Summer travel trends: Top places to visit in India in 2023 )

Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore are three of India's most vibrant and exciting cities, each with their unique cultural and historical attractions. (Unsplash)

Praveer Kochhar, Co-Founder Mappls KOGO, shared with HT Lifestyle, some of the best places to visit in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Delhi:

Khimsar Village is a must-visit destination. This small village in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan is surrounded by magical sand dunes that stretch as far as the eye can see. Experience the thrill of camping in the middle of the desert and witness the incredible wildlife at the Khimsar Sand Dune National Park.

If you’re a wildlife enthusiast, make sure to visit the Sariska Tiger Reserve in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. The reserve is home to various species of animals, including the majestic Bengal tiger, offering a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with nature.

Mumbai:

Ganpatipule is a serene beach town located in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. Relax on the pristine beaches or visit ancient temples dating back centuries. Take a trek to the Jaigad Fort and witness the panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. And for those who love nature, Malshej Ghat in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra is a stunning destination, with mesmerizing waterfalls and an array of bird species.

Bangalore:

embark on a spiritual journey to Auroville, an experimental township near the city of Pondicherry in South India. Experience sustainable living and human unity at its finest in this unique and spiritual community. Visit the Matrimandir and participate in the various workshops and activities organized by the Auroville Village Action Group.

For adventure seekers, head to Sakleshpura, a scenic town located in the Western Ghats of Karnataka. Take a guided tour of the coffee plantations, learn about the coffee-making process, or visit the Manjarabad Fort and witness the stunning views of the hills and valleys. Don't forget to check out the incredible waterfalls, including the Manjehalli Waterfall and the Abbe Waterfall.

Pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable weekend getaway. These travel suggestions are sure to provide you with an adventure that you’ll never forget!