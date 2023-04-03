Summer travel trends: Top places to visit in India in 2023

As the summer season approaches, many travellers are planning their next adventure. India, with its rich cultural heritage and diverse natural beauty, has long been a popular destination for tourists from around the world. India is home to a wide variety of landscapes, cultures, and experiences. In many regions of India, summer may be fairly severe, with temperatures reaching extreme levels. Yet, there are a number of locations that provide relief from the heat, whether in the form of verdant vegetation, cool breezes, or high altitude. In this article, we will explore the top places to visit in India for the summer of 2023 and highlight some of the emerging travel trends that are expected to shape the season. (Also read: 5 thrilling adventure sports activity you must try in India this summer season ) Consider traveling to India in summers and exploring its vibrant cities, stunning landscapes, and diverse culture. (Unsplash)

Rikant Pittie, Co-founder, EaseMyTrip, shared with HT Lifestyle,"During the months of sweltering heat in North India, many tourists are obsessed with Manali, and it's a mania worth exploring. The quaint town has something for everyone as it sits in the Kullu Valley and is surrounded by towering mountains, rushing rivers, and verdant vegetation. Throughout the summer, a variety of activities are available, including walking, camping, and river rafting. Manali is also well-known for its hot springs and old temples, making it an excellent location for people seeking both adventure and spirituality."

He further added, "Alleviating the heat wave in its own cool way, Lahaul-Spiti is nestled in the lap of the Himalayas. It is a region that remains largely untouched by mass tourism. The landscape is characterised by barren mountains, crystal-clear rivers, and vast stretches of greenery. The best time to visit this region is between June and September when the weather is mild and pleasant. You can explore ancient monasteries, trek through scenic trails, and indulge in local cuisine that is unique to the region."

"Gokarna is another gem of a location tucked into Karnataka and is a summer hotspot. It is a little town distinguished for its beautiful beaches and laid-back atmosphere. Gokarna is largely untouched and promises a more serene experience compared to more renowned beach resorts such as Goa. Finally, for all lovers of tea, a saunter through the scented tea plantations and taking in the stunning panorama of the Himalayas is the most thrilling experience one can have. Apart from that, tourists can take a ride on the famous Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, explore the town's bustling markets, and soak in the natural beauty of the region," concludes Rikant.