Luggage price drop on trolley suitcase set of 3 is the perfect opportunity to gear up for your travel adventures

Three stylish trolley suitcases at reduced prices make packing simpler and every holiday plan a little more exciting and budget-friendly. (canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → A good luggage set is one of those purchases that pays off every time you travel. If you have been planning a holiday, family visit or work trip, this luggage price drop on a trolley suitcase set of 3 comes at just the right time. Buying a matching set is often a better value than picking individual bags, giving you different sizes for short breaks, long holidays and everything in between. It also keeps your travel gear organised and ready for every plan. With sturdy construction, smooth rolling wheels and spacious interiors, these suitcase sets are built for frequent use. Add the current price reduction into the mix, and it becomes an ideal time to upgrade your old luggage without stretching your budget. My top picks for luggage trolleys set of 3

The uppercase Topo Set of 3 is a smart choice for families and frequent travellers who like luggage that is practical and eye-catching. The printed hard shell offers durability, while the eight spinner wheels keep every bag easy to manoeuvre through airports and stations. A TSA lock and anti-theft zips add extra peace of mind, while the built-in laundry section, wet pouch and packing cubes keep everything neatly arranged. Backed by a generous 2000-day international warranty, this set is made for regular travel.

2 . Kamiliant by American Tourister 3 Pc Harrier Edge 8W Set 56 Cm, 68 Cm & 78 Cm - Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene(PP) Hardside 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage Set/Trolley Bag Set (Slate Grey) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier Edge Set of 3 is designed for travellers who need reliable luggage for any trip. Made from durable polypropylene, the hard shell helps protect your belongings during transit while the spacious interiors offer plenty of room for clothing and travel essentials. The eight smooth spinner wheels make moving through busy terminals feel effortless, and the three-digit combination lock adds extra security. With small, medium and large suitcases included, this set is ready for every travel plan.

The Mokobara Transit Set of 3 is made for travellers who like organised packing and dependable luggage. The set includes cabin, medium and large suitcases, making it suitable for everything from weekend breaks to month-long holidays. Crafted from German Makrolon polycarbonate, the shells are lightweight yet strong enough for regular travel. Silent Japanese Hinomoto wheels roll smoothly across different surfaces, while TSA-approved locks and premium YKK zips add security and convenience. A three-year warranty completes this thoughtfully designed luggage set.

The Provogue Cascade Set of 3 is a colourful luggage collection that combines style with practical features for regular travellers. Its expandable design gives you extra packing space when needed, making it a great pick for longer holidays and family trips. The lightweight polypropylene construction keeps handling easy, while the eight-wheel system offers smooth movement across airports and stations. A recessed combination lock adds security, and the adjustable telescopic handle improves comfort. The included five-year warranty adds extra value to this travel-ready set.

The Safari Genius Alley Set of 3 is a practical luggage collection that covers every type of trip with cabin, medium and large suitcases in one package. Made from durable polypropylene, the hard cases are designed to handle regular travel while keeping your belongings protected. Smooth 360-degree spinner wheels make movement easy through airports and stations, and the built-in combination lock adds extra security. With a three-year international warranty and a Made in India design, this set offers dependable value for frequent travellers.

The Skybags Lush Set of 3 adds a splash of colour to every trip while offering practical features for frequent travellers. The lightweight polycarbonate shell is scratch-resistant and water-resistant, helping the luggage stay in great condition over time. Eight smooth rolling wheels make moving through airports simple, while the TSA-approved lock keeps your belongings secure during international travel. Spacious interiors with organised compartments make packing easier, and the adjustable handle adds comfort. A five-year international warranty completes this dependable luggage set.

The Nasher Miles Boston Set of 3 is a dependable luggage collection designed for everything from quick business trips to long family holidays. Built with durable polypropylene hard shells, the suitcases offer excellent protection while staying lightweight and easy to handle. Silent double spinner wheels provide smooth movement across different surfaces, and the built-in number locks help keep your belongings secure. Spacious interiors with dividers and mesh pockets simplify packing, while the nesting design allows compact storage at home when the bags are not in use.