Magical experience for J-K tourists as fresh snowfall delights the region

Jammu and Kashmir's famous tourist destinations, like Sonamarg, Pehalgam, Kokernag, and Gulmarg have been blanketed with fresh snow following recent snowfall in the upper reaches of the region. The snowfall has brought a unique flavour to the region, providing a magical experience for both locals and tourists. Tourists are quite upbeat about their experience in Kashmir.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg and other mountainous areas were covered with overnight snowfall and widespread rains lashed the plains.(HT Photo)

"The snow-covered mountains and valleys are just breathtaking," said Harry, a tourist from the United States. “It's truly a winter wonderland.” (Also read: Travel guide to have memorable and seamless vacation )

While snowfall can be a hassle for some, for tourists in Kashmir, it's a major attraction. Tourists are enjoying skiing, snowboarding, and other winter sports, while taking in the stunning landscapes and experiencing the culture and traditions of Kashmir. Lisa Johansson, a Swedish tourist, explains, "I never expected to be skiing in India, but this is incredible. The snow is perfect, and the views are just amazing. I will definitely be coming back to Kashmir."

Mohammad Mousa, a local resident, explains, "The snowfall is good for agriculture and for tourism. We welcome all tourists to Kashmir and will provide them with all the facilities they need."

The administration has taken measures to ensure the safety of tourists, including clearing the roads of snow and providing assistance to those in need. The winter wonderland created by the recent snowfall has added to the charm of Kashmir's already stunning natural beauty, making it an even more desirable destination for tourists seeking a unique and unforgettable experience.

The snowfall in April has also provided an opportunity for locals to showcase their culture and traditions. From local food to traditional clothing, Kashmiri culture is on full display for tourists to experience.