Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Avalanche warning issued for 4 districts in Jammu and Kashmir

Avalanche warning issued for 4 districts in Jammu and Kashmir

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Kashmir (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
Apr 17, 2023 04:53 PM IST

‘Low danger level’ avalanche is likely to occur 3200m-3500m above sea level over 4 districts in next 24 hours: Jammu and Kashmir disaster management authority

Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Sunday issued an avalanche warning for 4 districts in the next 24 hours.

Avalanche warning issued for 4 districts in Jammu and Kashmir (Photographer: Sumit Dayal/Bloomberg)
Avalanche warning issued for 4 districts in Jammu and Kashmir (Photographer: Sumit Dayal/Bloomberg)

The state disaster management authority said that a 'low danger level' avalanche is likely to occur above 3200 to 3500 meters above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Bandipora and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours.

The people living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas for safety purposes till further orders, the SDMA said.

Earlier in February this year, two foreigners were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.

As many as 19 stranded tourists from overseas and 2 local guides were rescued.

Baramulla police informed through a statement that three teams, comprising twenty-one foreigners and two local guides, went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing.

The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where they went skiing.

On receiving information, Baramulla police mobilised joint rescue teams of JKP and the tourism department and they reached the avalanche site.

In a joint operation, personnel of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in February rescued a man buried under a pile of snow after an avalanche in Kupwara.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
avalanche jammu and kashmir jammu kashmir + 2 more
avalanche jammu and kashmir jammu kashmir + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out