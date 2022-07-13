Monsoon road trips: See nature at its happiest

If you are a travel enthusiast, these road trips must be on your bucket list, especially for the rainy days

Cruising through National Highways surrounded by lush greens while classic tunes play on the radio and a light drizzle taps your car’s window — sounds like a perfect monsoon road trip! If you’re thinking of taking a break from life’s monotony by hitting the road, take note of these six scenic routes across the country. These make for a sublime experience, especially when mother Nature wipes the landscape clean with rain.

Delhi- Almora

Delhi’s proximity to several northern hill stations makes it a great base camp for many a road trip plan. Almora, in Uttarakhand, is one such hill station. The scenic parts of this journey begin when you cross Uttar Pradesh; until then, it’s regular highways. To make the most of the trip, you can stop by Nainital on the way, check out Bhimtal and gorge on some amazing dhaba food!

Best Route: Via NH9

Starting point: Mahatma Gandhi Marg (from Delhi); Bhowali-Almora Road (from Almora)

Distance: 386km

Time: 10.5 hours

Mumbai- Goa

A road trip from Mumbai to Goa (or vice versa) is a perfect vacation for all those who love long drives. The wide, smooth road is surrounded by lush greens, with many food joints along the way. You can visit Rankala Lake, Panhala Fort and Jyotiba Temple along the way. Belagavi, 3km away from Goa, would be a good option for a night halt.

Best route: Via NH48

Starting point: Mumbai-Pune Expressway (from Mumbai); Hathkhamba-Goa Road (from Goa)

Distance: 590km

Time: 10.5 hours

Chennai- Pondicherry

The highlight of a road trip from Chennai to Puducherry is the picturesque East Coast Road (ECR) — Bay of Bengal on one side and stunning neo-gothic architecture on the other. It’s perfect for a weekend plan as it’s not a tiring drive. On the way, you can explore Alamparai Fort, Mahabalipuram and Mudaliarkuppam.

Best Route: Via ECR

Starting point: Wallajah Road (from Chennai); Periya Kalapet Road (from Puducherry)

Distance: 151km

Time: 4 hours

Bangalore- Ooty

Looking for a fun weekend trip from Bengaluru? Head to Ooty (Tamil Nadu)! Enjoy the misty waterfalls, lush forests and botanical gardens along the curvy roads. If you drive through Mysore-Masinagudi, you can stop by Kanva Reservoir, Ramadevara Betta and Janapada Loka.

Best route: Via NH 275

Starting point: Mysore Road (from Bengaluru); Bettams Road (from Ooty)

Time: 6.5 hours

Distance: 267km

Udaipur to Mount Abu

A road trip between Udaipur, the city of lakes, and Mount Abu, often called Shimla of Rajasthan, offers a refreshing variety of landscape. Located at 4,000 feet above sea level, Mount Abu has pleasant weather throughout the year and is the greenest patch of Rajasthan. On the way, don’t miss tourist attractions like Dilwara Temples, Achalgarh Fort and Guru Shikhar.

Best route: Via NH 27

Starting point: Tambavati Marg (from Udaipur); Rajendra Road (from Mount Abu) Distance: 163km

Time: 3 hours

Darjeeling- Gangtok

Whether you are looking for adventure or solitude, a drive between Darjeeling and Gangtok is your answer. With magnificent views of the Kanchenjunga and pleasant weather, both the hill stations are blessed with ample natural beauty. One can enjoy picturesque tea gardens in Darjeeling and wide farms, historic monasteries and temples in Gangtok.

Best Route: Via NH 10

Starting point: Gandhi Road (from Darjeeling); Singtam-Chungthang Road (from Gangtok)

Distance: 100km

Time: 4 hours