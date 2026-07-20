Only have a weekend to travel? Here's how to make the most of your getaway with these 5 smart planning tips

Even a short weekend getaway can be enough to take a break from your routine and unwind. Whether you spend your time relaxing at a peaceful retreat, trying out local cafés, or simply slowing down for a couple of days, it's often the little things that make the trip worthwhile. With a bit of planning, you can make the most of your time away. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pardeep Siwach, general manager, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati, shared ways you can make the most of your weekend trip.

5 smart ways to make your next weekend getaway more memorable. (Unsplash)

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1. Set your travel goal

Before you even open a booking app, figure out what you actually want from your weekend getaway. Are you looking for a staycation or to spend your time exploring local markets and cafe hopping? While a mix of both is great, it won’t be an ideal decision to plan a packed itinerary when your body wants a deep reset. If your goal is to simply unwind, pick a comfortable property with modern hospitality. “Conversely, if you want to be out and about, select a central spot and focus on just two or three key locations so you don't spend your precious 48 hours constantly stuck in traffic,” recommends Pardeep.

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The key is to pack specifically for your location rather than throwing in random clothes.

2. Choose a location and property that suits your plans

{{^usCountry}} Time is precious when you are travelling for a weekend getaway. That’s why you need to book a property that is near the site attractions you want to see. From exploring the historical sites in Jaipur to enjoying the beaches in Goa, finding accommodation in an easily accessible location can make a big difference, since a centrally located accommodation can save you from spending hours in traffic. This hack ultimately gives you more time to relax and enjoy your trip. 3. Pack light and smart {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time is precious when you are travelling for a weekend getaway. That’s why you need to book a property that is near the site attractions you want to see. From exploring the historical sites in Jaipur to enjoying the beaches in Goa, finding accommodation in an easily accessible location can make a big difference, since a centrally located accommodation can save you from spending hours in traffic. This hack ultimately gives you more time to relax and enjoy your trip. 3. Pack light and smart {{/usCountry}}

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Dragging a massive, heavy suitcase along for just a two-day trip is a hassle you want to avoid. Pardeep advises taking a single backpack or a small cabin bag, which makes moving around so much easier. The key is to pack specifically for your location rather than throwing in random clothes.

4. Put the laptop away and limit screen time

It is incredibly tempting to check just one work email or spend your entire evening scrolling through social media, but screen time actively drains the vacation mindset. By spending your weekend getaway responding to text messages or staring at a laptop, your brain will never get that much-needed break from digital devices. Giving yourself even a few hours of digital detachment allows you to actually taste your food, enjoy the scenery, and be fully present.

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Giving yourself even a few hours of digital detachment allows you to actually taste your food, enjoy the scenery, and be fully present.

5. Leave Sunday evening for unwinding

A classic mistake many travellers make is booking the absolute last flight or driving home late into Sunday night. While maximising every bit of your weekend is tempting, returning home late often leads to a rushed Monday morning, which eventually loses the very purpose of a relaxing getaway. Instead, aim to head back by late Sunday afternoon. Giving yourself a few hours at home on Sunday evening allows you to unpack your bags, order a quiet dinner, and mentally transition back to reality.