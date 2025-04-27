Man shows 'in Japan baggage scales are flat on the floor so you don't have to lift your heavy suitcase': Internet reacts

Japan is way ahead of time, and it shows in the way they have incorporated baggage scales in airport to address travel problems. Understanding that heavy suitcases can be difficult to lift to weigh, they have placed the scales flat on the floor, so you can just roll your suitcases on it to check weight. On April 25, an Instagram user who goes by the name – Lounge Guru, shared a video of Japan’s Haneda airport showcasing the floor scales and appreciated it. japan has placed the scales flat on the floor, so you can just roll your suitcases on it to check weight.(Instagram/@lounge.guru)

“Fixing a problem we didn’t know we had. At Haneda Airport in Japan, the baggage scales are flat on the floor—no more awkward lifting! Just roll your suitcase on, and it’s instantly weighed and connected directly to the belt. The check-in clerk doesn’t even have to touch it. Efficient, seamless, and so very Japanese,” read his caption.

Here’s how the Internet reacted:

The Internet was quick to react to the reel. “Common sense is common in Japan,” read one comment, while another Instagram user wrote, “Wow why is this not everywhere around the world.” Another Instagram user wondered that if floor scales are an option, why are travelers made to lift their luggage in the other places. “Makes so much sense! Why are they raised elsewhere,” the user commented. Also read | India to Japan just got easier: Air India’s new routes, airport shift explained

One user had a rather funny take on the idea of lifting luggage for weighing it. “If one can lift the luggage, it's presumed to be within the weight limit. Reason for raised platforms. Plus, the added workout checks whether the passenger is fit to travel,” read a comment.

Bringing to notice one of the malpractices of lowering bag weight, another user wrote that Japan is doing well in preventing it - “Lol. It is also to prevent you from lifting underneath the scale and lowering the bag weight. My dad told me it was a big thing in the 90s and early 2000s,” the user commented.

These scales are not just in Haneda airport, but also in Tokyo’s Narita airport, confirmed another user. “I flew out of Tokyo's Narita airport like 2 weeks ago, they used the same baggage scales used everywhere else,” he wrote.