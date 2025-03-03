Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India to Japan just got easier: Air India’s new routes, airport shift explained

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Mar 03, 2025 05:39 PM IST

Air India expands codeshare with ANA; to operate flights to Tokyo's Haneda airport cutting travel time in half.

Air India on Monday announced expanding its codeshare partnership with All Nippon Airways (ANA), and also shifting its operations in Japan to Haneda airport, which is nearer to Tokyo city.

Fast-track to Tokyo: Air India’s shift to Haneda Airport makes travel between India to Japan smoother than ever!(Representational photo)
Fast-track to Tokyo: Air India’s shift to Haneda Airport makes travel between India to Japan smoother than ever!(Representational photo)

From March 31, the airline will operate its 4x weekly flights from Delhi to Tokyo's Haneda Airport (HND), replacing the existing services to Narita International Airport (NRT).

Haneda airport is located 18 kilometres from downtown Tokyo and cuts travel time to Tokyo station from nearly one hour by road (70 kilometres from Narita) to around 30 minutes, according to a release.

Further, the carrier has expanded its codeshare partnership with ANA.

"Subject to due regulatory approvals, beginning 1 April 2025, Air India will place its 'AI' designator code on ANA's flights between Tokyo Haneda and 6 other cities in Japan: Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Nagoya, Okinawa, Osaka, and Sapporo. This will allow Air India guests to travel to any of these destinations on a single ticket, with their baggage checked through the entire journey," the release said.

Reciprocally, ANA will place its 'NH' designator code on Air India's flight between Delhi and Haneda, Delhi and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune.

Both airlines entered a codeshare agreement in April last year.

Generally, a codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier, and there will be a single ticket.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On