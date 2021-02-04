Pandemic pulverizes Spain's tourism as arrivals plunge 77%
The coronavirus pandemic has pulverized Spain’s key tourism industry with arrivals dropping to 19 million in 2020, down from the near 84 million visitors the previous year.
The 77% decrease snapped a seven-year trend of annual records and ended a decade-long run of yearly increases.
The National Statistics Institute said Wednesday that income from foreign tourism plunged in 2020 to just 20 billion euros ($24 billion), 79% less than the 92 billion euros received in 2019.
The private news agency Europa Press said the country had not received as few visitors from abroad since 1969.
Prior to the pandemic and the subsequent travel restrictions imposed, tourism represented some 11% of Spain’s 1.1 trillion-euro GDP, making it one of the country’s leading industries. It has long ranked among the top three tourism destinations along with France and the United States.
With the virus still out of control and infection case numbers soaring, it remains to be seen if 2021 will be much different.
Authorities hope Spain’s vaccination program will boost confidence among foreign travelers.
“We must double efforts to convey abroad a message of confidence because we know that tourists want to come to Spain and if we provide the necessary conditions of security, they are willing to do so,” Industry, Trade and Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said recently. She said vaccines offered “a horizon of hope.”
Spain is banking on having between 30% and 40% of its population vaccinated in the second quarter and 70% over the summer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic pulverizes Spain's tourism as arrivals plunge 77%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea revamps social distancing rules amid fourth wave of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mountain heartbreak: Italy has deep snow, closed ski resorts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic's second wave threatens to derail Dubai's tourism surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea curbing travel, gatherings for holiday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asia’s fragile aviation recovery suffers due to resurgence of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Are you vaccinated? If so, Phuket wants you there by October
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blending safety in an adventure trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy awaits return of tourists as Covid restrictions eased, coffee bars reopen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike
- Because of the rise in the coronavirus cases, on Monday, Dubai announced that they will require test results from all the passengers entering the premises. That is not all even bars have been closed for a month and crowd limits have been put on cinemas, hotels, malls and other destinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar shuts down all airports and flights post detention of Aung San Suu Kyi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan Airlines forecasts bigger loss as coronavirus dampens travel demand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico may suffer tourism loss worth USD 782 million as Canada suspends flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox