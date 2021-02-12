Philippines will soon allow cinemas, theme parks to resume
The Philippines will soon allow cinemas, theme parks and conferences to resume as it seeks to further reopen an economy that suffered a record contraction last year.
It will also expand the seating capacity of religious gatherings to a maximum of 50% from the current 30% starting Feb. 15, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement on Friday. President Rodrigo Duterte is worried about the economy and aims for an immediate recovery, Roque said earlier this week.
Philippine economy shrinks more than expected on weak demand
The country’s task force overseeing measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic also approved the reopening of driving schools, interactive-game arcades, libraries, museums, and cultural centers. Their resumption, along with cinemas, parks and conferences are subject to guidelines by agencies and local governments where they operate, according to Roque. He didn’t specify a date for the reopening of these sectors.
Economic recovery in Philippines hinges on kids leaving lockdown
While the Philippines has the second-worst outbreak in Southeast Asia, the reported daily infections have been below 2,300 in the past three months. The country added 1,734 cases on Feb. 11 to 543,282, with total fatalities at 11,469.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air travel becomes expensive as government announces 30 per cent fare hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa to host two carnival parades amid Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines to get extended EU relief on us of airport slots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heathrow Airport passenger numbers plunge 89% in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asian businesses suffer Lunar New Year blues over travel curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s only seaplane flown to Maldives for maintenance yet to return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York stadiums to reopen for sports, entertainment at 10% of normal capacity
- Under a plan announced by New York Government, major stadiums and arenas with a capacity of 10,000 people or more can reopen with limited spectators starting February 23 while 'still at a very severe point' of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emirates doesn't see travel recovery until year-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Europe's summer abroad cancelled as staycation bookings soar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong Super Fans celebrate the Chinese New Year through virtual tour
- Hong Kong virtual tour: Lockdown? No problem! Enjoy Fai chun making, flower market hopping, customs of Guanyin Loan-granting Day and more from the comfort of your homes as Hong Kong invites its Super Fans to tour the city virtually amid Chinese New Year 2021 festivities in the Year of The Ox
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austria to restrict travel from Tyrol over variant fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Canada bans cruises, shuts down Alaska trips until February 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Air taxi’ to link Chandigarh with Dehradun from Feb 10. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delta Air Lines to leave middle seats empty through April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore sees people travelling this year as vaccines roll out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox