Planning a summer trip? These 7 scenic Indian train routes promise unforgettable views: From Kalka to Guwahati
From Shimla to Kashmir, these spectacular Indian train routes offer the perfect blend of comfort, views and summer adventure.
In India, train journeys have never been just about reaching a destination. They are stitched into the way Indians travel, summer vacations with cousins, steel tiffin boxes packed by parents, chai at unknown stations, and entire families turning a sleeper coach into a temporary home. When the heat becomes unbearable and schools shut for holidays, generations of Indians still choose the train, not just for the destination, but for the feeling that comes with it. Cleartrip’s PeekABoo shared seven train journeys with HT Lifestyle that you should add to your bucket list.
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1. Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (NJP to Darjeeling)
The Darjeeling toy train is one of those journeys that feels untouched by time. A slow ride through the Himalayas that feels straight out of a postcard, this iconic summer train journey passes tea gardens, misty hills, mountain villages, and breathtaking Kanchenjunga views, offering the perfect escape from the summer heat.
2. Kalka - Shimla Toy Train
Winding through pine forests, old tunnels, quiet valleys, and charming Himalayan stations, Shimla’s toy train journey feels calm, cinematic, and refreshingly cool, making it a perfect summer escape into the hills.
3. Jammu - Udhampur - Banihal Railway Route{{/usCountry}}
3. Jammu - Udhampur - Banihal Railway Route{{/usCountry}}
The Banihal route is one of India’s most dramatic train journeys through the Himalayas. It passes huge bridges, deep valleys, rivers, and long tunnels on the way to Kashmir. During summer, the green mountains, flowing streams, and clear skies make the journey peaceful and unforgettable.
4. Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat{{/usCountry}}
The Banihal route is one of India’s most dramatic train journeys through the Himalayas. It passes huge bridges, deep valleys, rivers, and long tunnels on the way to Kashmir. During summer, the green mountains, flowing streams, and clear skies make the journey peaceful and unforgettable.
4. Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat{{/usCountry}}
India’s newest and most stunning train journey, this route crosses the iconic Chenab Bridge and winds through the beautiful Himalayas filled with snow-covered peaks, valleys, and tunnels. Summer is the best time to travel, as Kashmir looks fresh, green, and pleasantly cool while most of India faces the heat.
5. Visakhapatnam - Araku Valley
The Araku Valley trail takes you far away from the usual tourist rush through the Eastern Ghats. It carries you past forests, coffee plantations, waterfalls, tunnels, and misty valleys, while early mornings bring stunning views of clouds floating between the hills.
6. Jaisalmer - Jodhpur Desert Route
As the sun begins to set, the desert train journey through Rajasthan feels almost unreal. The route cuts across long open stretches of the Thar, with small stations, scattered villages, and sand that changes colour through the day. By sunset, the landscape turns golden, and the ride feels almost cinematic.
7. Guwahati - Haflong - Silchar
This underrated route passes through some of the most beautiful parts of the Northeast. It winds through forests, rolling hills, cloud covered valleys, waterfalls, and peaceful bamboo villages wrapped in fresh summer greenery.
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