Planning a summer trip? These 7 scenic Indian train routes promise unforgettable views: From Kalka to Guwahati

In India, train journeys have never been just about reaching a destination. They are stitched into the way Indians travel, summer vacations with cousins, steel tiffin boxes packed by parents, chai at unknown stations, and entire families turning a sleeper coach into a temporary home. When the heat becomes unbearable and schools shut for holidays, generations of Indians still choose the train, not just for the destination, but for the feeling that comes with it. Cleartrip’s PeekABoo shared seven train journeys with HT Lifestyle that you should add to your bucket list.

These scenic Indian train routes promise unforgettable views.(Unsplash)

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1. Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (NJP to Darjeeling)

The Darjeeling toy train is one of those journeys that feels untouched by time. A slow ride through the Himalayas that feels straight out of a postcard, this iconic summer train journey passes tea gardens, misty hills, mountain villages, and breathtaking Kanchenjunga views, offering the perfect escape from the summer heat.

2. Kalka - Shimla Toy Train

Winding through pine forests, old tunnels, quiet valleys, and charming Himalayan stations, Shimla’s toy train journey feels calm, cinematic, and refreshingly cool, making it a perfect summer escape into the hills.

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The Darjeeling toy train is one of those journeys that feels untouched by time. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Jammu - Udhampur - Banihal Railway Route {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Jammu - Udhampur - Banihal Railway Route {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Banihal route is one of India’s most dramatic train journeys through the Himalayas. It passes huge bridges, deep valleys, rivers, and long tunnels on the way to Kashmir. During summer, the green mountains, flowing streams, and clear skies make the journey peaceful and unforgettable. 4. Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Banihal route is one of India’s most dramatic train journeys through the Himalayas. It passes huge bridges, deep valleys, rivers, and long tunnels on the way to Kashmir. During summer, the green mountains, flowing streams, and clear skies make the journey peaceful and unforgettable. 4. Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat {{/usCountry}}

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India’s newest and most stunning train journey, this route crosses the iconic Chenab Bridge and winds through the beautiful Himalayas filled with snow-covered peaks, valleys, and tunnels. Summer is the best time to travel, as Kashmir looks fresh, green, and pleasantly cool while most of India faces the heat.

5. Visakhapatnam - Araku Valley

The Araku Valley trail takes you far away from the usual tourist rush through the Eastern Ghats. It carries you past forests, coffee plantations, waterfalls, tunnels, and misty valleys, while early mornings bring stunning views of clouds floating between the hills.

The Araku Valley trail takes you far away from the usual tourist rush through the Eastern Ghats. (Unsplash)

6. Jaisalmer - Jodhpur Desert Route

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As the sun begins to set, the desert train journey through Rajasthan feels almost unreal. The route cuts across long open stretches of the Thar, with small stations, scattered villages, and sand that changes colour through the day. By sunset, the landscape turns golden, and the ride feels almost cinematic.

7. Guwahati - Haflong - Silchar

This underrated route passes through some of the most beautiful parts of the Northeast. It winds through forests, rolling hills, cloud covered valleys, waterfalls, and peaceful bamboo villages wrapped in fresh summer greenery.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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