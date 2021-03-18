Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Portugal to welcome British holidaymakers from May 17 amid Covid-19
Portugal to welcome British holidaymakers from May 17 amid Covid-19

Hoping for a travel recovery in Europe this summer, Portugal is gearing to welcome British tourists from mid-May through 'a very straightforward and simple process'
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Portugal to welcome British holidaymakers from May 17(Photo by Simon Lund on Unsplash)

Portugal will welcome British tourists from May 17 if they have a vaccination certificate or evidence of a recent negative Covid-19 test, said the country's tourism minister, adding to hopes for a travel recovery in Europe this summer.

"We do hope to welcome all British holidaymakers from May 17," Portugal's tourism minister Rita Marques told BBC Radio on Thursday.

She said that Britons could either present their vaccination certificate or their negative test result in what would be "a very straightforward and simple process".

Britons should also be able to participate in the EU's digital green pass plan to allow travel, she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
