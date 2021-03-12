Portugal to continue travel restrictions, land border with Spain to remain shut
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday that controls on the country's land border with neighbouring Spain will remain in place until Easter to fight the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
Costa also told a news conference that travel restrictions, such as a negative Covid-19 test at arrival or quarantine, on those coming from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa will stay in force due to the new variants of the virus.
- On Friday, the city officials of New Orleans announced that live indoor music can resume, however, dancing is still prohibited. That was not all, it was also stated, indoor gatherings will be limited to 75 people and outdoor gatherings to 150.
