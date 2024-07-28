 Queen of Roads: Rome first highway and tourist attraction added to UNESCO World Heritage list | Travel - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
New Delhi
Queen of Roads: Rome first highway and tourist attraction added to UNESCO World Heritage list

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Rome
Jul 28, 2024 03:51 PM IST

Queen of Roads connects the capital of the early Roman state to the south-eastern town of Brindisi and is the 60th Italian site to be recognised by UNESCO

The Appian Way, the ancient Romans' first highway and a tourist attraction in modern Rome, has been added to the United Nations' cultural heritage list.

Queen of Roads: Rome first highway and tourist attraction added to UNESCO World Heritage list (Poto by Twitter/wantedinrome)
Known as the Regina Viarum or Queen of Roads, it connected the capital of the early Roman state to the south-eastern town of Brindisi. It is the 60th Italian site to be recognised by the UN culture agency UNESCO, which announced its decision on the social platform X on Saturday.

The road is named after Appius Claudius Caecus, the Roman censor who began and completed the first section as a military road to the south in 312 BC.

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said the move acknowledged the "universal value of an extraordinary work of engineering that has been essential for centuries for commercial, social and cultural exchanges with the Mediterranean and the East".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Queen of Roads: Rome first highway and tourist attraction added to UNESCO World Heritage list
